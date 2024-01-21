Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Ram temple consecration: Delhi Police beef up security at temples, markets

The Delhi police have already stepped up security measures for the Republic Day celebrations

Delhi police team patrol on New Year's eve at Connaught Place in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A multi-level security cover and extensive CCTV surveillance have been put in place at prominent temples and different markets of the national capital for celebrations to mark the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Delhi police officials said on Sunday.
"No one will be allowed to breach law and order. Multi-level security checkpoints have been put up at temples and markets. The night patrolling staffers are directed to check hotels, guest houses, and dharamshalas," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be held on Monday.
Tirkey said members of temple trusts were called for a meeting on Sunday to review the security measures.
"Several temples like Prachin Hanuman Mandir, Jhandewalan Mandir, Birla Mandir and Kalka Ji temple will celebrate the 'Pran Pratishtha'. We are expecting high footfall at these temples. Paramilitary forces will also be deployed and will be on standby for any situation," the officer said.
The DCP added that police teams visited the temples to check the security measures in place.
"The major temples here have CCTV cameras installed. Teams from Delhi police will keep strict vigil from the control room of the temples to maintain law and order. Strict action will be ensured against those who do not comply with the orders," said the officer.
Different markets of Delhi like Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Chawri Bazaar, Khari Baoli, Kashmiri Gate, Naya Bazaar, Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, Bhagirath Place, Kinari Bazaar and several others -- big or small -- are making arrangements to celebrate the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony.
The Delhi police have already stepped up security measures for the Republic Day celebrations.
A senior officer said the Delhi Police is "keeping an extra vigil in sensitive areas" and "using drones to monitor security".
More than 8,000 police personnel have already been deployed in Delhi for the January 22 event and Republic Day parade, officials had earlier said.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Incisionless device could revolutionise treatment for metabolic diseases

Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha': Aiims Bhubaneswar declares half-day on Jan 22

MHA think tank alerts against 'hijack', sextortion scams on WhatsApp

Aiims Delhi reverses half day order for Ram Temple event after backlash

Indian plane not involved in Afghanistan aircraft crash, says Ministry

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Delhi Police Ayodhya Security alert

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon