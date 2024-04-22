Ranveer Singh files complaint after viral deepfake video endorsing Congress

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh lodged a complaint on Monday with the Mumbai Police's Cyber Crime Cell regarding a widely circulated deepfake video depicting him endorsing a political party.

The viral AI-generated video in question featured the actor expressing his political opinions.

The original video of Ranveer Singh was from his recent visit to Varanasi. Although the video itself, an interview he conducted with the news agency ANI during his Varanasi visit, is authentic, the audio was manipulated using an AI-enabled tool.

In the deepfake footage, Singh was portrayed as criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding issues of unemployment and inflation. The manipulated video concluded with a message advocating for support for the Congress party.

Singh’s official spokesperson confirmed that the actor has filed a police complaint, and an FIR has been registered for further investigation by the Cyber Crime Cell.

The spokesperson stated, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint, and an FIR has been registered against the account responsible for promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Mr. Ranveer Singh.”

Previously, Ranveer had cautioned his audience about deepfake videos on social media and wrote, “Beware of deepfakes, friends.”

Similarly, Aamir Khan had also been targeted by deepfakes, with a video allegedly showing him endorsing a political party circulating widely. Denouncing the video as "fake," the 59-year-old actor had filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police a couple of days ago.

Reports suggested that the manipulated video was created using footage from ‘Satyameva Jayate,’ a show he hosted almost a decade ago.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Singh is set to reprise his role as Simba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama "Singham Again," alongside Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Additionally, he will lead in Farhan Akhtar's "Don 3," slated for release in 2025.