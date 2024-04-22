Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi HC rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's bail, slaps Rs 75,000 fine

The high court ruled that the plea for Arvind Kejriwal's 'extraordinary interim bail', filed by a fourth-year law student under the name 'We the People of India', was inadmissible

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM

New Delhi: In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 file image Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends inauguration of a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea requesting the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on “extraordinary interim bail” for all criminal cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state until the completion of his tenure. 

The court emphasised that nobody is above the law or the Constitution of India, affirming that Kejriwal is in custody as per court orders. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“No one is above the law of the land or the Constitution of India. He is in custody by virtue of court orders,” said the court, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner, stating that Kejriwal’s judicial custody is a result of court orders. 

It ruled that the plea, filed by a fourth-year law student under the name ‘We the People of India’, was not admissible, as courts in their writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in pending cases against a person holding high office, the report added.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Kejriwal, criticised the PIL as “completely impermissible” and “misguided”, accusing the petitioner of using the court as a political platform. 

The court reprimanded the petitioner, questioning their understanding of legal principles. It also pulled up the petitioner asking if he had “good attendance in law school.”

“It seems he does not follow principles of law,” acting Chief Justice Manmohan said.

On Sunday, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a health report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor concerning Kejriwal’s health status, as he has been behind the bars since April 1.

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi reserved its order on a plea filed by Kejriwal seeking direction from Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult doctors via video conferencing daily for 15 minutes, citing his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court extended his judicial custody until April 23 on April 15.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal BS Web Reports Delhi High Court Aam Aadmi Party PIL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAP SSC 10th Result 2024 OutFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Q4 PreviewIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon