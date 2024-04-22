Delhi HC rejects PIL for Arvind Kejriwal's bail, slaps Rs 75,000 fine

New Delhi: In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 file image Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends inauguration of a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea requesting the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on “extraordinary interim bail” for all criminal cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the state until the completion of his tenure.

The court emphasised that nobody is above the law or the Constitution of India, affirming that Kejriwal is in custody as per court orders.

“No one is above the law of the land or the Constitution of India. He is in custody by virtue of court orders,” said the court, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Additionally, the court imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on the petitioner, stating that Kejriwal’s judicial custody is a result of court orders.

It ruled that the plea, filed by a fourth-year law student under the name ‘We the People of India’, was not admissible, as courts in their writ jurisdiction cannot grant extraordinary interim bail in pending cases against a person holding high office, the report added.

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing Kejriwal, criticised the PIL as “completely impermissible” and “misguided”, accusing the petitioner of using the court as a political platform.

The court reprimanded the petitioner, questioning their understanding of legal principles. It also pulled up the petitioner asking if he had “good attendance in law school.”

“It seems he does not follow principles of law,” acting Chief Justice Manmohan said.

On Sunday, the Tihar Jail Administration submitted a health report to the Delhi Lieutenant Governor concerning Kejriwal’s health status, as he has been behind the bars since April 1.

On Friday, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi reserved its order on a plea filed by Kejriwal seeking direction from Tihar jail authorities to administer insulin and allow him to consult doctors via video conferencing daily for 15 minutes, citing his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The trial court extended his judicial custody until April 23 on April 15.