Hong Kong bans sale of Everest, MDH spice mix over ethylene oxide presence

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said that there was presence of ethylene oxide in MDH Group's madras curry powde

Hong Kong prohibited the sale of Indian spice brands, MDH Pvt and Everest Food Products Pvt, following the detection of carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in multiple spice blends, according to a report in the Hindustan Times (HT).

The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said that there was presence of ethylene oxide in MDH Group's madras curry powder, sambhar masala powder, and curry powder, the HT report said.

According to the HT report, the Hong Kong authorities said: "The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui, respectively, for testing under its routine food surveillance programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products."

It further added, "The International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified ethylene oxide as a Group 1 carcinogen. According to the Pesticide Residues in Food Regulation (Cap. 132CM), a food for human consumption containing pesticide residue may only be sold if consumption of the food is not dangerous or prejudicial to health. An offender is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and to imprisonment for six months upon conviction."

Singapore recalls Everest's Fish Curry Masala

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has also ordered a recall for India's Everest fish curry masala due to the presence of ethylene oxide, a pesticide unauthorised for food use, detected beyond acceptable limits.

Sp Muthiah & Sons, the importer, has been directed by the SFA to recall the affected products, according to a statement released on April 18.

Founded by the late Vadilal Bhai Shah over 57 years ago, the brand is India's largest producer of pure and blended spices, operating in more than 80 countries globally.

On April 5, the CFS said that samples of various prepackaged spice mixes contained ethylene oxide, a Group-1 carcinogen.

The food regulator of Hong Kong had found that three products of MDH — Madras Curry Powder (spice blend for Madras Curry), Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder, and Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder — and Everest Fish Curry Masala contained the pesticide ethylene oxide, which is a Group-1 carcinogen.

"The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department announced today that samples of several kinds of prepackaged spice mix products were found to contain a pesticide, ethylene oxide," the CFS said in its statement on April 5.