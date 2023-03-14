JUST IN
SC agrees to hear Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against bail to BJP MLA
India logs 402 new Covid infections in a single day, active cases at 3,903
Ensure airlines do not practice predatory pricing: Parl panel tells govt
PM Modi holds meeting with ministers in Parliament including Goyal, Thakur
Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train
Congress' Shaktisinh files breach of privilege notice against Piyush Goyal
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional funds
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional compensation
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks
Govt planning to set up index to track states on their digital initiatives
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC agrees to hear Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against bail to BJP MLA
icon-arrow-left
Puucherry CM assures fair selection of candidates via tests for govt posts
Business Standard

Several trains rescheduled, cancelled for maintenance: Indian Railways

IRCTC website guarantees automatic refunds to passengers for cancelled tickets

Topics
Indian Railway | Indian Railways | train journey

Sonika Nitin Nimje  |  Delhi 

Several trains have been rescheduled, cancelled today
Several trains have been rescheduled, cancelled today

A number of trains operated by Indian Railways were postponed on Tuesday, March 14, for maintenance and operations. The Railways every week conducts engineering works on various routes for passenger safety. Trains deferred this week include those serving different cities like Kolkata, Pune and Lucknow.

Passengers who booked their tickets on the IRCTC website will get refunds for cancellations. People may also visit train reservation counters for refunds.

List of cancelled trains:

1. Train No.08031/08032 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Special

2. Train No 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express

3.

Train No·08017/08018 Kharagpur-Balasore-Kharagpur Special

4. Up trains: 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319 (Kalyani Simanta), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel), 31439 (Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31437 (Naihati).

5. Down trains: 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel), 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar).

6. Express/Passenger trains: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah Rampurhat), 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road Sealdah), 13188 (Rampurhat Sealdah).

List of partially cancelled trains

1. Train No 13138 Azamgarh- Kolkata express will be soon the destination from Chhapra instead of Azamgarh. 2. Train No 12103 Pune- Lucknow Express JCO.

3. Train no. 08063/08064 Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special will be short-ended at Balasore. 4. Train No 13137 Kolkata- Azamgarh express will be short-ended at Chhapra rather than Azamgarh. 5. The 12455 and 12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla expresses JCO will be diverted to run through Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul, instead of Sonarpur skip stoppage. 6. Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will end at Dakshineswar & Dankuni.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Railway

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 13:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU