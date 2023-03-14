Several trains rescheduled, cancelled for maintenance: Indian Railways

A number of trains operated by were postponed on Tuesday, March 14, for maintenance and operations. The Railways every week conducts engineering works on various routes for passenger safety. Trains deferred this week include those serving different cities like Kolkata, Pune and Lucknow. Passengers who booked their tickets on the IRCTC website will get refunds for cancellations. People may also visit train reservation counters for refunds. List of cancelled trains: 1. Train No.08031/08032 Balasore-Bhadrak-Balasore Special 2. Train No 18038 Jajpur Keonjhar Road-Kharagpur Express 3. Train No·08017/08018 Kharagpur-Balasore-Kharagpur Special

4. Up trains: 31525 (Shantipur), 31331 (Kalyani Simanta), 31333 (Kalyani Simanta), 31601 (Ranaghat), 31537 (Shantipur), 31443 (Naihati), 31813 (Krishnanagar), 31151 (Barddhaman), 31613 (Ranaghat), 41313 (Naihati), 31471 (Naihati), 31415 (Naihati), 31319 (Kalyani Simanta), 31111 (Katwa), 37521 (Bandel), 37541 (Bandel), 37555 (Bandel), 31439 (Naihati), 31337 (Kalyani Simanta), 31339 (Kalyani Simanta), 31323 (Kalyani Simanta), 31827 (Krishnanagar), 31423 (Naihati), 31425 (Naihati), 31437 (Naihati).

5. Down trains: 31322 (Kalyani Simanta), 31824(Krishnanagar), 31432 (Naihati), 31434 (Naihati), 31528 (Shantipur), 31330 (Kalyani Simanta), 31332 (Kalyani Simanta), 31634 (Ranaghat), 31152 (Barddhaman), 31112 (Katwa), 37522 (Bandel), 37542 (Bandel), 37556 (Bandel), 31416 (Naihati), 31602 (Ranaghat), 31418 (Naihati), 31420 (Naihati), 31320 (Kalyani Simanta), 31440 (Naihati), 31444(Naihati), 31336 (Kalyani Simanta, 31538 (Shantipur), 31338 (Kalyani Simanta), 31450 (Naihati), 31802 (Krishnanagar).

6. Express/Passenger trains: 12383 (Asansol Intercity), 13179 (Sealdah Siuri), 13177 (Sealdah Jangipur Road), 13187 (Sealdah Rampurhat), 12384 (Asansol Intercity), 13180 (Siuri Sealdah), 13178 (Jangipur Road Sealdah), 13188 (Rampurhat Sealdah).

List of partially cancelled trains

1. Train No 13138 Azamgarh- Kolkata express will be soon the destination from Chhapra instead of Azamgarh. 2. Train No 12103 Pune- Lucknow Express JCO.

3. Train no. 08063/08064 Kharagpur-Bhadrak-Kharagpur Special will be short-ended at Balasore. 4. Train No 13137 Kolkata- Azamgarh express will be short-ended at Chhapra rather than Azamgarh. 5. The 12455 and 12456 Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Bikaner-Delhi Sarai Rohilla expresses JCO will be diverted to run through Sangrur-Dhuri-Barnala-Rampura Phul, instead of Sonarpur skip stoppage. 6. Diversion of Train via Dum Dum Jn.-Dankuni and will end at Dakshineswar & Dankuni.