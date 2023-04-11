close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India's first semi high-speed regional rail services named RAPIDX: Official

The trains will run on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, being implemented to connect key urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR), they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Railway line

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's first semi-high-speed regional rail services have been named 'RAPIDX' by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), officials said on Tuesday.

The trains will run on the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridors, being implemented to connect key urban nodes across the National Capital Region (NCR), they said.

The brand name has been chosen as 'RAPIDX' since it is easy to read and simple to pronounce in various languages.

"In addition to signifying speed and progress, the X in the name denotes next generation technology and the new-age mobility solution. It also represents youth, optimism, and energy," NCRTC officials said.

The green leaf symbol in the logo is the highlight of the brand's aim towards decarbonisation by not only decongesting NCR by reducing the number of vehicles on the road but also by the use of green energy.

A joint venture company of the Union government and states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, the NCRTC is tapping green energy by the installation of solar panels on stations and depots as well as the use of blended power in traction which is planned to be increased progressively.

Also Read

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup SF Highlights: Rizwan, Babar take Pakistan to final

NZ vs PAK T20 World Cup Semi-Final Live Streaming: When and how to watch

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final: India Predicted XI vs England

15 Covid-19 related deaths reported in last 12 days in Delhi: Data

Necessary permissions for building Sabarimala airport received: Kerala CM

Over 40% children in 6 states have never used tech for learning: Survey

India strongly rejects China's objection to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal

Amid Covid surge, face masks at public places made mandatory in Gurugram

According to the NCRTC, 'RAPIDX' will connect the people who choose to live in their hometowns in NCR, with the national capital through a modern, sustainable, convenient, fast, safe and comfortable means of travel.

"For the youth in NCR, RAPIDX will provide easier and faster access to a world of opportunities leading them towards their aspirations," it said.

The RAPIDX services on the first Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will bring down the travel time between Delhi to Meerut significantly.

The NCRTC is targeting to commission the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor for the public by 2025.

Before that, it will operationalise a 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai in 2023, before its scheduled time, they added.

Topics : Railways | High Speed Rail

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon