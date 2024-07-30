Who are Vikas Divyakirti and Avadh Ojha, silent on Rau's coaching deaths?

Authorities in Delhi have taken decisive action following the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi. In response, they have initiated a campaign against alleged encroachments and illegal constructions of other coaching centres across the city.

On Monday, the IAS coaching centre Drishti IAS, managed by educator Vikas Divyakirti, was inspected by the municipal authorities. Today (July 30), the basement of their Mukherjee Nagar centre was sealed. Five rooms were closed off, with a notice on stamped paper at the entrance instructing the office to contact city authorities. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The deaths of the three UPSC aspirants have sparked disappointment among students, who are upset by the silence of prominent teachers, including Vikas Divyakirti and Avadh Ojha.

Who is Vikas Divyakirti?

Vikas Divyakirti is the founder and managing director of Drishti IAS, a prominent coaching institute for civil services preparation established in 1999. According to Drishti’s website, Divyakirti started his career as an assistant professor at Delhi University. In 1996, he cleared the Civil Services Examination on his first attempt and worked briefly at the Ministry of Home Affairs before resigning to focus on teaching.

Born on December 26, 1973, in Bhiwani, Haryana, Vikas Divyakirti is an educator, author, lecturer, and YouTuber. He is well-regarded for his contributions to UPSC exam preparation through Drishti IAS.

Education and early career

Divyakirti received his early education in Hindi medium at Saraswati Shishu Mandir and pursued higher education at the University of Delhi. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History, a Master of Arts in Hindi Literature, a Bachelor of Laws (LLB), a Master of Philosophy (MPhil), and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Hindi literature from the same university. His academic journey includes his tenure as an assistant professor at Delhi University.

In 1996, he passed the UPSC Civil Services Examination on his first attempt, achieving an All India Rank of 384.

Coaching classes and YouTube channel

Divyakirti established Drishti IAS in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi, where he became known for his clear and accessible teaching style, particularly in Hindi. His institute is now one of the leading centres for UPSC preparation in India, attracting numerous aspirants.

In November 2022, he launched a YouTube channel that quickly gained popularity, with over 3.74 million subscribers. He also manages several other educational channels under the Drishti brand, offering resources and guidance for various competitive exams.

Appearance in movie ‘12th Fail’

Vikas Divyakirti appeared in the 2023 film ‘12th Fail’, playing himself. The film, which tells the story of a UPSC aspirant overcoming challenges, resonated with many students. Divyakirti also contributed to the film’s script, showcasing his deep engagement with educational narratives in popular media.

In 2023, he was nominated for the Padma Awards in recognition of his contributions to education and civil service preparation in India.

Controversy over comments on Goddess Sita



In a video that went viral in 2022, Divyakirti was seen narrating a story from the Ramayana, in which he quoted Lord Rama saying to Goddess Sita, “I did not fight the war for you, I did it for the clan, and as far as you are concerned, it is like no one uses the ghee licked by a dog.”

The comment was seen as disrespectful and insulting towards Sita by many people on social media. They claimed that such a conversation between Lord Rama and Sita doesn’t exist in the original Ramayana manuscript.

Divyakirti later clarified that he was referring to a specific version of the Ramayana, where the writer had attributed this statement to Lord Rama. He emphasised that it was the writer’s interpretation and not his own opinion.

Some people accused Divyakirti of harbouring anti-Hindu sentiments and demanded a ban on his coaching institute, Drishti IAS, using the hashtag #BanDrishtiIAS on social media.

Divyakirti responded by stating that he is as much of a Hindu as his critics and has dedicated more time to studies than to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Avadh Ojha, another prominent educator, has also faced criticism for his silence regarding the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre tragedy. Ojha is well-known for his work in coaching UPSC aspirants, particularly in history. He completed his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in mathematics from Patna University.

Who is Avadh Ojha?



Ojha began his teaching career in 2005 in Delhi, working at various coaching institutes, including Chanakya IAS Academy and Vajiram & Ravi IAS. In 2019, he founded his coaching institute, IQRA Academy, in Pune, Maharashtra, which has gained popularity among UPSC aspirants.

In addition to traditional classroom teaching, Ojha launched a YouTube channel, ‘Ray Avadh Ojha’, in 2020, where he shares educational content and motivational talks. His channel has over 879,000 subscribers.

Ojha has also initiated programs to provide free education to underprivileged students, demonstrating his commitment to social equity in education.

Controversies of Ojha



In a viral video last year, Ojha suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should dissolve the constitution and establish a ‘Modi dynasty’, drawing parallels between Modi and historical figures like Muhammad Ghori, who also lacked a legal heir. He stated that it was time for a chapter on the ‘Modi dynasty’ in educational curricula, especially since the Mughal dynasty had been removed from the syllabus.

Ojha’s comments included a sarcastic critique of the current political climate, where he referred to the Parliament as a “palace of Modi” and expressed a willingness to flee to Nepal in case of an emergency in the country.