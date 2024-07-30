Delhi LG VK Saxena speaks to protesting students during his visit to the IAS coaching institute in Old Rajinder Nagar, where 3 UPSC aspirants died due to drowning on 27th July, in New Delhi on Monday (Photo: ANI)

Hundreds of students protested outside Drishti IAS coaching centre in Mukherjee Nagar and in Old Rajinder Nagar, demanding accountability and compensation following the deaths of three UPSC aspirants due to basement flooding. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) sealed the basements of several coaching centres amid regulatory crackdowns and safety concerns.

Coaching centre basement flooding Heavy rains caused severe flooding in the basement of Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday, leading to the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants – Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Students who were present at the coaching centre as the heavy rains began recalled a chaotic scene as they were told to evacuate by guards.

"Around 6:30, the guard of the building came rushing downstairs shouting and asking everyone to pack up and leave immediately since the water was gushing in," one protestor told ANI.

Coaching centres not allowed to operate in basements

Protestors shared their anguish over violations made by coaching centres that are repeatedly ignored by authorities. One local in the area, who was protesting alongside the students, said that in order to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC), the building must be less than 15 metres and cannot operate out of the basement. Both these regulations were flouted by the coaching centre, raising questions as to why regulatory compliance was not followed.

"There are exposed 440-volt wires here. Multiple wires are tangled and can cause a huge mishap anytime," the protestor told ANI.

The MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh and 20 in Rajendra Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar for illegal operations. The authorities initiated disciplinary actions against the executive and assistant engineers of the Karol Bagh Zone.

Protestors demand compensation, stricter regulations

Protests erupted demanding the disclosure of the actual death toll. Students also highlighted safety concerns and demanded stricter regulations for coaching centres. Some demanded Rs 5 crore compensation for each deceased's family.

Protesters pointed out issues like exposed 440-volt wires and blocked sewer lines, raising serious safety concerns and emphasising the need for improved safety measures in coaching centre basements, as well as accountability from higher authorities.

The MCD and Delhi Jal Board were urged to address these hazards.

Seven coaching centre staff arrested

The Delhi police arrested seven individuals, including the owners and coordinator of the coaching centre, for culpable homicide and other charges.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena met with the protesting students. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the governor said, "I am deeply anguished by the death of 3 Civil Services aspirants due to water logging in the basement of a coaching centre and that of another student due to water logging-related electrocution. That this should happen in the Capital of India is most unfortunate & unacceptable."

Saxena added that the divisional commissioner has been instructed to submit a detailed report on the tragedy by Tuesday.