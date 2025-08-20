Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Priyanka, Kharge, others pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on birth anniversary

The Indian National Congress also paid tribute to the former India Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by sharing a post on their official 'X' handle

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. Image: X@kharge

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday paid floral tribute to his late father and former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in New Delhi. She was joined by her husband Robert Vadra and son Raihan Vadra.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP P Chidambaram also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

The Indian National Congress also paid tribute to the former India Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi by sharing a post on their official 'X' handle.

"On the birth anniversary of the architect of modern India, 'Bharat Ratna' former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji, we offer countless salutations. On this Sadbhavana Divas, remembering Rajiv Gandhi ji's dreams, we reaffirm his resolve," INC wrote on 'X'.

 

In his message Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, "Remembering former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary. As a visionary who dreamt of a modern India powered by youth and technology, he laid the foundation for the future we are building today. For me, Rajiv ji was more than a leader. He was a mentor who encouraged my early political journey and stood firmly by young leaders. His trust, vision, and guidance remain my greatest inspiration, and on this day, I bow to his memory with gratitude and a resolve to uphold his ideals."

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984 following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 when he assumed office in October 1984.

He served as the Prime Minister of India till December 2, 1989. Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

Under his government, India saw the start of the modernisation process in its economy, as he promoted technology, telecommunications, and education reforms.

Rajiv Gandhi played a pivotal role in modernising the country's technological infrastructure. His vision helped lay the foundation for India's IT boom in the 1990s and beyond. His government's Computer and IT Policy reduced import duties on computers and software to promote IT growth. His government's policies helped the foundation of the National Association of Software and Service Companies in 1988, boosting India's software industry. His government also encouraged computer education in schools and universities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

