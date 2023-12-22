Renowned magician PC Sorcar questioned by ED in chit fund case

Sensex (    %)
                        
Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

Renowned magician PC Sorcar (Junior) was on Friday questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged chit fund fraud in which investors were duped of more than Rs 790 crore, an officer said.
Soon after Sorcar reached the ED office in Salt Lake on Friday afternoon the ED officers started questioning him in connection with the scam allegedly involving two companies identified by the central agencies as Pincon Group and Tower Infotech Ltd, he said.
"We are questioning Mr Sorcar in connection with the chit fund case. We have to find out whether he was involved in any way or not," the ED officer told PTI.
A few days ago the ED took into custody a senior official of the Tower Group and during grilling him Sorcar's name had surfaced, the official said.
In 2021 the CBI had searched the magician's Ballygunge residence in connection with the same case.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

