close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Replace 50% firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to replace 50 per cent of firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to replace 50 per cent of firewood used in crematoriums with cow dung cakes and utilise the income generated through this for the management of cow shelters.

The chief minister was addressing a meeting to review the management of stray cattle shelters and the current status of milk production in the state, according to an official statement.

Fifty per cent of the total firewood used in crematoriums should be replaced with cow dung cakes, Adityanath told the officials.

The cow dung cakes will be made available from shelters for stray cows and the income generated will be used for their management, he said.

The chief minister further said the state government has made necessary arrangements for the protection of stray cattle and their fodder.

At present, more than 11.33 lakh cows are protected at 6,719 cattle protection sites. It should be ensured that stray cattle are taken care of in all the rural and urban areas of the state, he said.

Also Read

Nearly 60% of cow-dung natural paints find buyers in Chhattisgarh

Supreme Court rejects plea seeking declaration of cow as national animal

Govt schools to be painted with shades of cow dung in Chhattisgarh

Gaumutra cures illness, dung protects from nuclear radiation: Gujarat court

Shree Cement to procure cow dung for green energy in Chhattisgarh

SII seeks inclusion of Covovax on CoWIN as heterologous dose for adults

ED raids: BJP trying to execute Operation Lotus in Chhattisgarh, says Cong

There is no dearth of political will to act against corruption: PM Modi

Restore railway fare concession for senior citizens: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Cases under probe for fraud not to be covered under FTP's amnesty scheme

"Large conservation centres are being set up in the state for the protection of cattle. So far, 274 large cow protection centres have become functional," he added.

Adityanath said more than 1.77 lakh cows have been handed over to the common people under the 'Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana' so far.

For ensuring availability of milk to families with malnourished children, 3,598 cows have been handed over under the Nutrition Mission, he said.

Adityanath said the state government is determined to provide quality milk and milk products to the general public at a reasonable price while ensuring remunerative prices for dairy farmers associated with the state's cooperative milk societies.

The state government has decided to set up new dairy plants in Kanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Prayagraj districts with the help of private players, he said.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath | crematory

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon