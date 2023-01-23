JUST IN
Joshimath crisis: Roof of house with cracks collapses, courtyard sinks
Indigenously-developed 5G, 4G tech roll out this year: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Plea in Delhi HC against wrestlers who protested against WFI chief
Delhi HC rejects journalist Raghav Bahl's plea in ED money laundering case
Uddhav Thackeray announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar In Maharashtra
Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms
DGPs meet: China wants to reduce India's influence in Indian Ocean region
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25%: Piyush Goyal
UK supports India's bid for a permanent seat at UNSC: Top British diplomat
Delhi LG Saxena flags off 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Sukhu meets Prez Murmu, V-P Dhankhar to discuss pension schemes in Delhi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gaumutra cures illness, dung protects from nuclear radiation: Gujarat court

While announcing the life imprisonment sentence to a 22-year old Mohammed Aameen Arif Anjum, Judge SV Vyas of Tapi district court said that religion is born out of a cow

Topics
Gujarat | Cow urine | High Court

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

cow
Representative Image

All the problems of earth will be solved the day no drop of blood of cow drops of the earth and even nuclear radiation cannot affect houses made of cow dung, a Gujarat court noted, as report by LiveLaw.

While announcing the life imprisonment sentence to a 22-year old Mohammed Aameen Arif Anjum, Judge SV Vyas of Tapi district court said that religion is born out of a cow.

Anjum was arrested in July 2020 for illegally transporting over 16 cows and their progeny in a truck and they were tied with a rope with no facility for food or water.

"Cow is not only an animal, but it is the mother. That is why it is given the name of the mother. None is so grateful as a cow. A cow is the living planet of 68 crore holy places and thirty-three crore gods. The obligation of a cow on the entire Universe defies description. The day when no drop of blood of cow drops on the earth all problems of the earth will be solved and the well-being of the earth will be established. There is much talk of cow protection and cow rearing but it is not put in to practice," the order read.

He added that the use of Gaumutra (cow urine) can cure many incurable diseases. The order said "consumption of cow urine cures many incurable diseases. Cow is a symbol of religion"

Anjum was arrested under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, 2011, Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Gujarat Essential Commositied and Cattle (Control) Act, 2005 as well as Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 2015.

He has been awarded life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

"Period of more than 70 years has elapsed since we got independence. Not only the cow slaughter has not stopped but it is reaching its climax. The problems that exist today are because of the increase in irascibility and hot temper. The only reason for the increase is the slaughter of cows. Till this is completely prohibited, the sattvic climate cannot have its effect," the court said in the order.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 15:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU