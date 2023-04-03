ED raids: BJP trying to execute Operation Lotus in Chhattisgarh, says Cong

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Monday said Enforcement Directorate raids being carried out against its leaders were part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts to execute 'Operation Lotus' in the state.

'Operation Lotus' is a term used by parties to allege horse-trading and poaching attempts by the BJP to bring down governments in states.

The premises of chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan, Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal were raided by the ED recently.

All three were present at the press conference held during the day at Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress' state headquarters.

Dewangan claimed he was raided despite not having any link to the coal business.

"The way the ED is taking action, it seems the agency has been trying to execute Operation Lotus in Chhattisgarh," he alleged.

Also Read Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel AAP slams EC on Shiv Sena ruling, calls it part of BJP's 'Operation Lotus' ED raids Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, party claims vendetta politics Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves two amended bills on reservation BJP frustrated with Adani row: Baghel after ED raids Cong leaders' offices SII seeks inclusion of Covovax on CoWIN as heterologous dose for adults There is no dearth of political will to act against corruption: PM Modi Restore railway fare concession for senior citizens: Kejriwal to PM Modi Cases under probe for fraud not to be covered under FTP's amnesty scheme Boosting anti-viral immune response could slow down aging, says study

"I am chairman of the mineral development corporation but coal is not under its purview. I don't know why raids were conducted at my premises. I was given key responsibilities for Congress' plenary session held in February in Raipur. The BJP and Modi government tried to disturb the plenary session using the ED," he added.

He and Dhebar claimed the ED was carrying out raids to harass opponents of the BJP and the agency should disclose what documents, benami assets, money it has found.

"The BJP and the Modi government are trying to create an atmosphere of fear but our leader Rahul Gandhi has said don't be afraid. We are not going to get scared," the two leaders said.

Local businessman Achal Bhatia, whose premises was searched by the ED, also spoke at the press conference and accused the agency of harassing him.

The ED has been investigating an alleged coal levy and money laundering case in Chhattisgarh and has raided premises linked to several state government officials, businessmen, ruling Congress leaders in the last six months.

The investigation relates to "a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has said.

Nine persons, including Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, have been arrested in connection with the case.