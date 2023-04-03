close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

ED raids: BJP trying to execute Operation Lotus in Chhattisgarh, says Cong

'Operation Lotus' is a term used by parties to allege horse-trading and poaching attempts by the BJP to bring down governments in states

Press Trust of India Raipur
Congress

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh on Monday said Enforcement Directorate raids being carried out against its leaders were part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's efforts to execute 'Operation Lotus' in the state.

'Operation Lotus' is a term used by parties to allege horse-trading and poaching attempts by the BJP to bring down governments in states.

The premises of chairman of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation Girish Dewangan, Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairman of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board Sushil Sunny Agrawal were raided by the ED recently.

All three were present at the press conference held during the day at Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress' state headquarters.

Dewangan claimed he was raided despite not having any link to the coal business.

"The way the ED is taking action, it seems the agency has been trying to execute Operation Lotus in Chhattisgarh," he alleged.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel

AAP slams EC on Shiv Sena ruling, calls it part of BJP's 'Operation Lotus'

ED raids Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, party claims vendetta politics

Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves two amended bills on reservation

BJP frustrated with Adani row: Baghel after ED raids Cong leaders' offices

SII seeks inclusion of Covovax on CoWIN as heterologous dose for adults

There is no dearth of political will to act against corruption: PM Modi

Restore railway fare concession for senior citizens: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Cases under probe for fraud not to be covered under FTP's amnesty scheme

Boosting anti-viral immune response could slow down aging, says study

"I am chairman of the mineral development corporation but coal is not under its purview. I don't know why raids were conducted at my premises. I was given key responsibilities for Congress' plenary session held in February in Raipur. The BJP and Modi government tried to disturb the plenary session using the ED," he added.

He and Dhebar claimed the ED was carrying out raids to harass opponents of the BJP and the agency should disclose what documents, benami assets, money it has found.

"The BJP and the Modi government are trying to create an atmosphere of fear but our leader Rahul Gandhi has said don't be afraid. We are not going to get scared," the two leaders said.

Local businessman Achal Bhatia, whose premises was searched by the ED, also spoke at the press conference and accused the agency of harassing him.

The ED has been investigating an alleged coal levy and money laundering case in Chhattisgarh and has raided premises linked to several state government officials, businessmen, ruling Congress leaders in the last six months.

The investigation relates to "a massive scam in which an illegal levy of Rs 25 per tonne was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has said.

Nine persons, including Chhattisgarh-cadre IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and state administrative service officer Saumya Chaurasia, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Topics : Enforcement Directorate | BJP | Congress

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 5:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon