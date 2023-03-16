JUST IN
Nearly 60% of cow-dung natural paints find buyers in Chhattisgarh
FSIB recommends Ashwani Kumar for the post of managing director of UCO Bank
Business Standard

Nearly 60% of cow-dung natural paints find buyers in Chhattisgarh

The state has set up 19 units to produce natural paints from cow dung. 150,036 women from 13,063 SHGs are directly involved in such activities

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

Nearly 60% of cow-dung natural paints find buyers in Chhattisgarh

About 60 per cent of natural paints produced from cow dung in Chhattisgarh have been sold in the market through women self-help groups (SHGs), a senior official engaged with the project has said.

The Bhupesh Baghel government procures cow dung from livestock owners at Rs 2 a kg under the Gauthan (livestock shed) Scheme and gives it to SHGs so that they can turn it into natural paints and vermicompost. The state has set up 19 units to produce natural paints from cow dung. A total of 150,036 women from 13,063 SHGs are directly involved in such activities.

“So far, these units have produced 44,160 litres of natural paints. They have made a profit of Rs 47.71 lakh from the sale of 26,292 litres,” the official said.

According to him, there had been very little promotion since the trading of paints began less than a year ago. “We will intensify the marketing strategy across platforms,” the official said.

Of the 19 operational units, Raipur and Durg districts each have a maximum of three facilities, followed by two in Korba. Officials said Raipur district produced the most paint (20,841 litres), followed by Kanker (7,878 litres).

Officials said women SHGs sold compost manure worth over Rs 200 crore. The total quantity of compost manure produced so far is 2.9 million quintals, including 2.3 million quintals of vermicompost, 554,000 quintals of super compost, and 18,924 quintals of super compost-plus. The products are sold through societies for Rs 10, Rs 6, and Rs 6.50 per kg, respectively.

Currently, 502,000 quintals of vermicompost are ready for sale in the state's 6,158 Gauthans.

In the villages, SHGs are earning good profits by producing and selling organic fertilizers and pesticides made from cow dung, as well as items such as Go-Kasht, earthen lamps, incense sticks, idols, and other materials.

Besides, SHGs are involved in the commercial production of vegetables and mushrooms, poultry, goat, and fish farming, as well as other income-generating activities, which have earned them a total income of Rs 113.11 crore so far.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 23:19 IST

