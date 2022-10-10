Supreme Court rejects plea seeking declaration of cow as national animal

-
On Monday, the Supreme Court (SC) of India rejected a plea seeking directions to the Government of India to declare cow as the national animal, reported Bar and Bench. The Bengal tiger, or the Panthera Tigris, is recognised as India's national animal.
Stressing that it is not the job of SC to decide on such matters, a bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Abhay S Oka asked the petitioner Govansh Sewa Sadan if the issue was exerting any impact on his fundamental rights. The court said, "Is this the job of the court?... Why do you file such petitions where we are compelled to impose costs? Whose fundamental right is affected now that you have filed petition under the Article 32? Law to be thrown to the winds because you come with such petitions to court?"
Under Article 32 of the Indian constitution, every citizen of India has the right to seek constitutional remedy from SC if they have been deprived of their fundamental rights.
Responding to the court's remarks, the counsel for the petitioner asserted that "cow protection is a very important subject". He added, "Let the government consider it. I am not compelling... Cow protection is very important. Its urine is used, cow dung is used for agricultural purposes. We are getting everything from cows, Your Honour."
However, the lawyer's argument did not change the court's view.
The petitioner later requested to withdraw the plea when the SC refused to entertain the same. The bench allowed the petitioner to do so.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:21 IST
