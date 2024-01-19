Rescue operation underway in Gujarat's Vadodara boat capsize incident

The search operation is underway after a boat capsized in Harni Motnath Lake in Vadodara, killing twelve school children and two teachers on Thursday.

The official further added that they will file a missing report on Friday at 10 am after the search operation.

Jaideep Gadhavi, Sub Fire Officer at Vadodara Fire and Emergency Services, told ANI, "We received information that a boat has capsized in the Harni Motnath Lake. We rescued 20 people, of whom 14 died, including two teachers. Two teams of Vadodara Fire Service are in standby mode at the incident spot.

Gadhavi added that eight rescue teams were deployed to the scene after being alerted about the incident.

"Eight teams of the Vadodara Rescue Team immediately reached the spot. The search operation is underway with the help of an underwater camera. Efforts are being made to identify some children based on their belongings. At 10 am we will file the missing report after the search is over..."

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the loss of lives in this tragedy and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000. The Gujarat Govt also announced Rs 4 Lakhs each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.