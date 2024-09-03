Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / Tripura CM Manik Saha launches BJP's membership drive at state headquarter

Tripura CM Manik Saha launches BJP's membership drive at state headquarter

The party has set an ambitious goal for this membership drive, aiming to enrol 12 lakh members in Tripura

JP Nadda, Nadda

The current membership has grown to 6.50 lakh, and he expressed confidence that the target of 12 lakh is achievable this time (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Agartala
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Tuesday launched the BJP's membership drive at the party state headquarters, with state unit president, Rajib Bhattacharjee, in attendance.
This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kick-off of the nationwide membership drive in Delhi on Monday, where BJP President JP Nadda was also present.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The party has set an ambitious goal for this membership drive, aiming to enrol 12 lakh members in Tripura.
Saha explained that he renewed his own membership using a mobile app and highlighted the party's broader goal of achieving 10 crore new members in the first phase of the drive across the country.
Saha noted that during the 2019 membership drive when he was appointed as the chief of the drive in Tripura, the party enrolled 1.24 lakh members.
The current membership has grown to 6.50 lakh, and he expressed confidence that the target of 12 lakh is achievable this time.

More From This Section

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

NDRF begins airdropping food packets, water in flood-hit Vijayawada

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: Mamata Banerjee-govt to table anti-rape bill in Bengal assembly today

Bus accident, Unnao bus accident

8 devotees killed, 10 injured as truck hits stationary vehicle in Haryana

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE: Time ripe for India-Singapore bilateral relations to rise to next level, says EAM Jaishankar

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

Bengal to table Bill for death penalty in rape cases today: Details here

He encouraged people to join the BJP as primary members to contribute to national development and mentioned that the party has organized training sessions to streamline the membership process.
He expressed optimism that people would support the membership drive.
To ensure the success of the membership drive, BJP state general secretary Bhagaban Das has been appointed as the in-charge of the process.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tripura CM, Chief minister, Manik Saha

PM Modi sanctions ex gratia for flood victims in Tripura: CM Saha

Flood, Agartala flood

PM announces Rs 2L for kin of deceased, Rs 50K for injured in Tripura flood

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh CM announces aid of Rs 15 crore each to Kerala, Tripura

Agartala Flood, Agartala Rescue

Tripura floods: Over 53K people still taking shelter in relief camps

Flood, Agartala flood

Tripura flood: Death toll rises to 31, central team to arrive on Wednesday

Topics : Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tripura state

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon