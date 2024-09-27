Business Standard
Reservoir levels much better than normal as India remains rainfall-surplus

Water levels in the reservoirs of North India particularly in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, along with Bihar and Nagaland are among the states which are lower than their normal levels

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

As the southwest monsoon prepares to leave the mainland, the good showers over the last few months have ensured that water levels in most of the 155 reservoirs across the country that are monitored by the Central Water Commission (CWC) are better than normal levels.

However, water levels in the reservoirs of North India particularly in the states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, along with Bihar and Nagaland are among the states which are lower than their normal levels. Overall, water levels as measured by the percentage of Live Capacity at Full Reservoir Level (FRL) are at 87 percent as of September 26, 2024, while last year the same levels were at 71 percent and normal levels are at 77 percent. Good water in the reservoirs should augur well for the forthcoming rabi sowing and also support the power situation.

chart

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

