Restoration work underway after Agartala-LTT Express derails in Assam

Incident took place under the Lumding division in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section on Thursday at 4 PM

Agartala LTT train derailment in Assam | Image: X/@ians_india

ANI Assam
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

Restoration work is underway at Dima Hasao after 8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed at Diblong station on Thursday, and the situation will return to normal soon, a senior railway officer said.

The incident took place under the Lumding division in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section on Thursday at 4 PM. NorthEast Frontier Railway said there were no casualties or injuries in the incident.

Sharing details about the incident, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said, "The train left Agartala at 7.20 am today. At around 4 pm, it derailed at Diblong station, which is a gateway to Lumding. Fortunately, there is no loss of life or any injury to any passenger. All the passengers are now being shifted and we have arranged a separate train to take them to their destination."

 

"All the passengers have been evacuated...Food and water have also been arranged for the passengers. Relief and restoration work is underway. We are hoping that the situation will return to normal soon," he added.

Following the derailment, the railways issued helpline numbers at Lumding. The helpline numbers are 03674 263120, 03674 263126.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 8:08 AM IST

