Restrictions imposed in Kashmir as protests erupt in Shia dominated areas

Protests broke out on Friday in some Shia-dominated areas of Kashmir, including Magam and Budgam, against the US-Israel strikes on Iran, officials said.

Apprehending the protests on the last Friday of Ramzan, restrictions were imposed this morning in Srinagar and other parts of the valley, especially the Shia-dominated areas.

The restrictions on the assembly of people were imposed in the morning as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the likelihood of protests, the officials said.

The protesters shouted slogans against the US and Israel aggression in Iran, and in support of Palestine, they said.

However, the officials added that the protests remained peaceful so far.

They situation is being monitored closely, they said.

Juma-tul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) is also being observed as Youm-ul-Quds to express solidarity with Palestine and there are apprehensions of anti-Israel protests after the congregational prayers, they said.

The authorities also shut the historic Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta locality of the city here.

"On the last Friday of holy Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked from all sides," Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said in a post on X.

He said it was the seventh consecutive year, "the rulers have denied permission to Muslims to pray here".

"As Israel has forcibly shut the gates of Masjid al-Aqsa during Ramzan, similar painful reality is witnessed here. Our hearts bleed. Shame on those who lock the houses of Allah against the faithful," the Mirwaiz added.