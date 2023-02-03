JEE-Main January session registers all-time high attendance of 95.8%

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main 2023 registered an all-time high attendance of 95.8 per cent in the January session, officials said on Thursday.

The January session of the test got over on Wednesday, and the next session would be conducted in April.

The crucial exam is being conducted at 574 centres across the country.

According to the National Testing Agency (NTA) officials, over 8.6 lakh candidates registered for Paper 1 (BE/BTech), while over 46,000 registered for Paper 2 (BArch).

The exam was conducted in 13 languages -- English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, other centrally funded technical institutions, and institutions or universities funded or recognised by participating state governments. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs.

Of the total of 8,60,058 aspirants for Paper 1 (BE/BTech programmes), 8,23,850 took the computer-based exam.

The test for BE and BTech programmes was conducted over six days, starting from January 24.

Paper 2 was conducted on January 28 which registered 75.8 per cent attendance.

Of the total registration of 9,06,523 candidates, women comprise 30.7 per cent. Among the female candidates, 11.4 per cent are from the EWS category, 37 per cent from SC, 9.1 per cent from ST and 3.4 per cent from the OBC categories.

