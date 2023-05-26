close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Progress in reducing plastic pollution painfully slow: Scientists

The progress in reducing plastic pollution across globe has been painfully slow and the consequent damage to natural environment and to human health is likely to increase further

Press Trust of India Panaji
plastic, waste, environment, plastic pollution

3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 6:21 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The progress in reducing plastic pollution across the globe has been painfully slow and the consequent damage to the natural environment and to human health is likely to increase further, according to a network of scientists researching on the subject.

In a research paper published in the scientific journal Nature Communications', scientists from many countries, including India, have said that the views and ways of working of four distinct stakeholder communities scientists, industry, society at large and those making policy and legislation are not sufficiently well integrated.

The paper has been jointly published by Richard S Lampitt, Stephen Fletcher, Matthew Cole, Alice Kloker, Stefan Krause, Fran O'Hara, Peter Ryde, Mahua Saha, Anastasia Voronkova and Adrian Whyle from the UK, France and India.

Mahua Saha, a scientist from Goa-based CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography, is the only Asian scientist who is representing the region in this group.

The researchers claim that about 400 million tonnes of plastic waste is generated every year, and this quantity is expected to increase dramatically over the coming decades.

Less than 20 per cent of this waste is managed adequately, with most of it being incinerated, discarded into landfill or released into the natural environment, they have said.

Also Read

Burning plastic waste worsens pollution situation in west Uttar Pradesh

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

UAE announces ban on single-use plastic shopping bags starting in 2024

New Haryana rules on stone crusher units may blunt the war on air pollution

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Quantum jump in space sector in last 9 years of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

New Parliament building will make every Indian proud, says PM Modi

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Navy, ISRO release Gaganyaan Recovery Training Plan INS Garuda in Kochi

DMRC to operate Mumbai Metro's Line 3, city's first underground corridor

According to the researchers, much of the public concern has been centred around the effects of plastic pollution on marine environments, but there is also increasing evidence of the deleterious impacts of plastics in terrestrial and freshwater ecosystems.

They have said that given the international nature of the plastics supply chain, any action to tackle plastic pollution must be coordinated globally and across all main actors.

It is our view that, in order to be effective, a comprehensive approach to tackle plastic pollution must involve the input and support of a wide and diverse groups of interdisciplinary stakeholders. We identify four different relevant communities of stakeholders, each of which must be included and given the opportunity to contribute to solutions to this crisis, says the paper.

The researchers have said that the scientific, industrial, societal and policymaker communities must be equitable partners in any international treaty.

These different communities have been identified previously as being the essential players but progress to integrate the diverse experiences and perspectives they can provide has largely been slow and ineffective, says the paper, stressing that the integration of communities is essential.

The researchers have called upon the international community and UNEP (United Nations Environmental Program) to demonstrate leadership, courage and integrity to work collaboratively to create the new paradigms required to end the pollution of our environment and safeguard the health of our planet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : plastic pollution Research

First Published: May 26 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Calling Sri Lanka: Airtel's expansion a challenge or opportunity?

Bharti Airtel
6 min read

Manipur NEET-UG to be held between June 3-5; CUET-UG from June 5-8

RRB exam, RRB, Railway Recruitment Board
1 min read

Visit to India to attend SCO meet was 'productive': Pak's Bilawal Bhutto

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
3 min read

Climbers celebrate Mt Everest 70th anniversary amid melting glaciers

mount everest
4 min read

UP CM unveils statue of ex-Union minister Madhavrao Scindia in Mainpuri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
2 min read

Most Popular

RBI deputy governor's post: Five bankers to face interview on June 1

RBI
2 min read

Narendra Modi govt's road to 2024: Reformist agenda or welfarism?

G20 Kashmir
4 min read

Two more cheetah cubs die inside Kuno National Park, another rescued

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
2 min read

Investment in start-ups from 21 nations will be exempt from angel tax

tax
2 min read

Centre to launch Rs 75 coin to mark the opening of new Parliament building

New Parliament Building
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon