RG Kar: Meeting between CM and junior docs begins to resolve impasse

Seventeen doctors from various medical colleges in the state joined the meeting chaired by Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

File Photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. | Source: PTI

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The much-awaited meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and agitating junior doctors began at the state secretariat 'Nabanna' on Monday evening to resolve the ongoing impasse arising out of the rape-and-murder of a medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August.

Seventeen doctors from various medical colleges in the state joined the meeting chaired by Banerjee.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakraborty, Health Secretary NS Nigam, DGP Rajeev Kumar, MSVPs, and principals of the medical colleges in the city were also present at the meeting.

 

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:55 PM IST

Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
