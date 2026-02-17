Rising mercury signals early seasonal shift; rain likely in several states

India is witnessing a marked shift in weather conditions, with an early warm spell taking hold across large parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said maximum temperatures are likely to remain above normal by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India during the week, with similar conditions prevailing over Gujarat, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Delhi recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Monday, with clear skies and strong sunshine pushing the mercury well above seasonal averages. The rise in daytime temperatures indicates a gradual transition from winter towards pre-summer conditions, particularly across north and west India.

Mercury rises above normal levels

In the last few days, temperatures have soared across the country, well beyond normal levels. According to IMD, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over Gujarat and Maharashtra during the next three to four days, followed by a gradual rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius thereafter. Across northwest India, temperatures are expected to remain above normal, though temporary relief is likely around February 17 and 18 under the influence of an approaching western disturbance.

Minimum temperatures, meanwhile, are forecast to rise gradually by 2–3 degrees Celsius over northwest and central India over the next few days.

Rain in west, snow in Himalayan states

Even as the plains heat up, parts of the western Himalayan region are likely to see isolated rainfall and snowfall. IMD has forecast light rain or snow over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on February 18 and 19.

Isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, as well as Rajasthan. Thunderstorm activity is also expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh on February 17.

Coastal states remain hot and humid

Hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail over coastal Karnataka in the coming days. Humidity levels along the west coast are expected to rise, adding to discomfort.

Further south, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu and Kerala on February 21 and 22. The Bay of Bengal region may also witness squally weather, with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, over parts of the southwest Bay adjoining the Indian Ocean.