Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Robert Vadra appears before ED on day 2 of questioning in land deal case

Robert Vadra appears before ED on day 2 of questioning in land deal case

He was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad

Robert Vadra

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate's office for his questioning on the second straight day, in a 2008 Haryana land deal linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Robert Vadra, the businessman brother-in-law of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on the second straight day on Tuesday for his questioning in a 2008 Haryana land deal linked money laundering case.

He was accompanied by his wife Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad. The two exchanged hugs before Robert Vadra went inside the ED office.

He was questioned for about five hours on Tuesday and his statement was recorded by the federal probe agency under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), official sources said.

The session will resume on Wednesday, the sources said.

 

The 56-year-old Vadra had termed the ED action "political vendetta".

Also Read

Robert Vadra

ED questions Robert Vadra in land deal case, summons him again on April 16

Robert Vadra

ED summons Robert Vadra in Shikohpur land deal money laundering case

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Robert Vadra, Robert, Vadra

Delhiites want relief: Robert Vadra calls for focus on AQI, women's safety

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Robert Vadra

Surveying mosques is wrong while people and farmers suffering: Robert Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Robert Vadra, Robert, Vadra

Need to learn from results: Robert Vadra on MVA's show in Maharashtra polls

He said he has always cooperated with investigative agencies and has furnished huge amount of documents, stressing that there needs to be a closure in cases which are as old as 20 years.

The probe against Vadra is linked to a land deal in Haryana's Manesar-Shikohpur (now sector 83) in Gurugram.

The land deal of February 2008 was done by a company named Skylight Hospitality Pvt Ltd, where Vadra was a director earlier, as it purchased a 3.5 acre land in Shikohpur from a firm named Onkareshwar Properties at a price of Rs 7.5 crore.

A Congress government led by chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was in power that time.

Four years later, in September, 2012, the company sold this 3.53 acre land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore.

The land deal got into controversy in October, 2012 after IAS officer Ashok Khemka, then posted as the director general of Land Consolidation and Land Records-cum- Inspector-General of Registration of Haryana, cancelled the mutation of this categorising the transaction as violative of state consolidation Act and some related procedures.

The opposition Haryana BJP then had called this case an instance of "corruption" in land deals and that of "nepotism" hinting at Vadra's kinship with the first family of the Congress party.

Haryana Police had filed an FIR to probe this deal in 2018.

Vadra has been questioned multiple times by the federal probe agency in two different money laundering cases earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas on CEC, ECs' appointment under 2023 law on May 14

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court backs use of Urdu on Maharashtra Municipal Council signboard

china Flag, China

LIVE news: China appoints new top international trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US

Supreme Court, SC

Waqf Amendment Act in SC today: 73 petitions filed, 7 states defend law

Water Taxi

Maharashtra govt plans water taxi routes to ease traffic in Mumbai

Topics : Robert Vadra Enforcement Directorate Congress money laundering case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon