Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC to hear pleas on CEC, ECs' appointment under 2023 law on May 14

SC to hear pleas on CEC, ECs' appointment under 2023 law on May 14

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan fixed the date after advocate Prashant Bhushan urged the bench to accord urgent hearing in the matter

Supreme Court, SC

Bhushan said though the matter is listed in the business of the day of the bench, they are urging the court to take it on top of the board. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Wednesday fixed May 14 for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the appointment of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (EC) under the 2023 law.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan fixed the date after advocate Prashant Bhushan urged the bench to accord urgent hearing in the matter.

Bhushan, appearing for a petitioner NGO challenging the appointment process, said the issue was covered by the Constitution bench verdict of 2023.

Justice Kant told Bhushan that the court will take up the matter on May 14 by cancelling a special bench matter on the said date.

 

Bhushan said though the matter is listed in the business of the day of the bench, they are urging the court to take it on top of the board.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court backs use of Urdu on Maharashtra Municipal Council signboard

Supreme Court, SC

Waqf Amendment Act in SC today: 73 petitions filed, 7 states defend law

waqf bill, waqf property

Six BJP-ruled states back Waqf law in SC, cite support for 2025 amendment

Supreme Court

SC upholds NCLT order to begin insolvency against ex-DHFL promoters

Supreme Court, Manipur violence

Supreme Court raps Allahabad HC for saying rape survivor 'invited trouble'

Justice Kant said the bench will be taking several part-heard matters involving land acquisition on Wednesday.

On March 19, the top court had fixed April 16 for hearing a batch of pleas challenging the appointment of the CEC and election commissioners under the 2023 law.

Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, had earlier told the court that the matter involved a short legal question -- whether the 2023 Constitution bench verdict should be followed for the appointment of the CEC and ECs through a panel involving the prime minister, Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India or the 2023 law, which excludes the CJI from the panel.

He had argued that the government, by appointing the new CEC and EC under the 2023 law, was making a "mockery of democracy".

On February 17, the government appointed EC Gyanesh Kumar as the next CEC.

Kumar is the first CEC to be appointed under the new law and his term would run till January 26, 2029, days before the EC is expected to announce the schedule of the next Lok Sabha election.

Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, was appointed as an election commissioner.

Joshi (58) would serve in the poll panel till 2031.

According to the law, a CEC or an EC retires at 65 or could have a tenure in the poll panel for six years.

On March 15, 2024, the top court refused to stay the appointments of the new ECs under the 2023 law which excluded the CJI from the selection panel and deferred the hearing on a batch of pleas against the appointments.

The apex court told the petitioners that the March 2, 2023 verdict directed for the three-member panel comprising the prime minister, Leader of Opposition and the CJI to operate till Parliament enacted a law.

The apex court's verdict held that leaving the appointment of the ECs and CEC in the hands of the executive would be detrimental to the health of the country's democracy and the holding of free and fair elections.

The NGO challenged the CJI's exclusion and said the election commission should be insulated from "political" and "executive interference" for maintaining a healthy democracy.

The ADR's plea alleged the verdict was overruled by the Centre without removing its basis and the composition of the selection committee under the new law which amounted to excessive interference of the executive in the appointments and was detrimental to the independence of the poll panel.

Former IAS officers Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Sandhu were recommended to be appointed as ECs in 2024 by a selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under the new law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

china Flag, China

LIVE news: China appoints new top international trade negotiator amid tariff tensions with US

Water Taxi

Maharashtra govt plans water taxi routes to ease traffic in Mumbai

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India now engages the world with growing confidence, says Jaishankar

Security, Manipur Security

2 Naxals carrying ₹13 Lakh bounty killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Japan bullet train E10

Japan to gift Shinkansen E5, E3 series for India's bullet train project

Topics : Election Commission of India Supreme Court Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECBSE Board Result 2025DC vs RR Pitch ReportGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon