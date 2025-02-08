Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Delhiites want relief: Robert Vadra calls for focus on AQI, women's safety

Delhiites want relief: Robert Vadra calls for focus on AQI, women's safety

Vadra emphasised that the people of Delhi are seeking solutions to pressing issues such as pollution, women's safety, and the need for better infrastructure

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Robert Vadra, Robert, Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra | (Photo: ANI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections continues, Robert Vadra expressed his hopes for the city's future.

Vadra, speaking to ANI on Saturday, emphasised that the people of Delhi are seeking solutions to pressing issues such as pollution, women's safety, and the need for better infrastructure.

"The people of Delhi want relief from pollution, security for women, and better infrastructure. Congress and its leaders will work together for the development of Delhi," Vadra said. He further noted that irrespective of which party forms the next government, it is essential that the leadership focuses on these critical concerns for the welfare of the city's residents.

 

Vadra also addressed the ongoing political climate in Delhi, where allegations of horse-trading have emerged during the election period. "There are talks of horse-trading, such kind of politics should not be done," he remarked. "People have voted, and that should be respected."

Meanwhile, BJP candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Parvesh Verma, on Saturday, said that it's an important day for Delhi and prayed for the formation of BJP government in the national capital.

Also Read

BJP, AAP

Who is winning Delhi polls? Both AAP & BJP workers begin celebrations

Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election result LIVE updates: BJP takes lead in 46 seats, AAP plays catch up

Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi election results 2025: BJP heads for big win; Kejriwal trails

Congress Supporters, Congress, Congress flag, Congress logo

Congress' wait for revival in Delhi continues; party routed in poll results

BJP Flag, BJP

Delhi result: Celebrations start at BJP HQs as trends show decisive lead

"It's an important day for the people of Delhi. I prayed that BJP government is formed in Delhi." Verma told reporters.

Verma is fighting against AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi Assembly constituency.

He also offered prayers at Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly election started on Saturday under tight security arrangements.

At first, the postal ballots will be counted. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) were opened at 8:30 am.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

Congress candidate from New Delhi Assembly constituency Sandeep Dikshit said on Saturday that he has no clue about any post-poll alliance of his party with AAP as it is up to the high command to make such decision.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mohan Yadav, Mohan, MP CM

No tender to be placed, scooty will be given as per students' choice: MP CM

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

Even BJP didn't find its victory in Maha polls believable: Uddhav Thackeray

Modi, Narendra Modi, N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Deve Gowda claims Naidu sought NDA vice chair post, Nadda denies discussion

gavel law cases

HC reserves order on Rashid's plea for parole to attend Parliament

P Chidambaram, Chidambaram

What is govt doing to stop Indians from going abroad illegally: Chidambaram

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Robert Vadra BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEPatparganj Assembly resultJangpura Election Results 2025Okhla Elections 2025Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Patparganj Assembly resultGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon