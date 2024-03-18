Sensex (    %)
                             
Royal diet for elephants at Anant Ambani's Vantara, have a look at the menu

Royal diet for elephants at the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT). They get to eat Khichdi, roti, pallets, etc. Vantara shared their daily diet chart here

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anant Ambani's vision is to create a world-class facility for injured animals, established in Vantara in Jamnagar. Today, this initiative supports over 200 elephants to live their best life at the rescue centre. The Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust (RKTEWT) is spread over 600 acres at Reliance's Jamnagar complex. 

The official Instagram handle of Vantara also shared a glimpse of the daily routine of elephants. 

The trust came into the limelight after the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that took place at Jamnagar. Anant Ambani also expressed his vision to create the world's most advanced Wildlife Institute at Vantara in Jamnagar.

Elephants at the welfare trust are given every convenience at the rescue centre which includes a personalised diet chart and a dedicated Jacuzzi where hot water relieves elderly and injured jumbos. 

At RKTEWT,  the Kitchen facility has experts who create meals which are best suited to the 'unique dietary needs' of each elephant at the welfare trust. An elephant can eat up to 130 kg of food in a day, so this is a challenging task.

The Vantara Instagram account shared a menu showing meals for a female elephant Leelawali. Leelawati's breakfast includes one Ragi Laddu, 10 Kg Khichadi, one roti and 1 kg pellets. 

The caption of the Instagram post reads, “Did you know that elephants can eat up to 130 kg of food every day? Our kitchen facility at RKTEWT makes sure that these gentle giants receive the best nutrition throughout the day. Our expert staff creates meals that meet the unique dietary needs of each elephant in our care while ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and safety....because when it comes to animal welfare, every detail matters!"

After morning breakfast, mid-day morning snack of green fodder and Alfalfa. Lunch is enrichment in the form of branches and leaves with 2 kg fruit and 3 kg vegetables. In dinner, the elephant consumes 10 kg of dry fodder (sorghum).

The fruits served to elephants at the rescue centre include apples, pomegranates, carrots, and more. Popcorn bags are also being served to elephants at the rescue centre. There is also pool time at Vantara apart from food and veterinary care.

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Nita Ambani Animals Animal welfare

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

