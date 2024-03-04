Sensex (    %)
                        
Here's what Pricilla Chan said looking at Anant Ambani's wristwatch

During the opulent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife were seen being fascinated by Anant's $1 million Richard Mille watch

anant ambani pre -wedding

The watch in the picture is claimed to be worth $1M, it is a custom Richard Mille watch.

Komal Verma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Anat Ambani and Radhika Merchant's opulent pre-wedding celebration happening in Jamnagar is the talk of the town. The star-studded three-day pre-wedding celebration includes various CEOs, pop stars, and Bollywood celebrities. An interaction between Anant Ambani, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and his wife Priscilla Chan went viral after it surfaced on the social media platform 'X' on the 3rd of March.

In the video, Priscilla and Mark are seen being in awe of Anant's exquisite Richard Mille watch.
"Your watch is fantastic. That is so cool. Wow," Priscilla was seen saying in the video. "Yeah, I told him that already", Mark added. Who makes that," asked Priscilla, to which Anant smiled and said, "Richard Mille."

"You know, I never really wanted to get a watch. But after seeing that, I was like, watches are cool," Mark added. "I might want that," Priscilla remarked.

The watch in the picture is claimed to be worth $1M, it is a custom Richard Mille watch. Richard Mille is a Swiss luxury watch company founded in 2001 by Dominique Guenat and Richard Mille, based in Les Breuleux, Switzerland.

The pre-wedding ceremonies matched the level of opulence and luxury that is seen in all Ambani family weddings. Anant, who is the youngest son of India's biggest business tycoon and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, is all set to get married to Radhika Merchant, the daughter of business tycoon Viren A Merchant, and his wife, Shaila Viren Merchant.

The lavish ceremony included performances by global stars like Rihanna, a visit to an animal rescue centre built and managed by Anant himself, which houses over 2,000 animals and a lavish menu of over 500 dishes served to a total of 1200 person guestlist.

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

