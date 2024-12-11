Business Standard
Home / India News / Motion against chair an attempt to deviate attention, says Nadda

Motion against chair an attempt to deviate attention, says Nadda

The Union Minister alleged that Congress is becoming tool of external forces

JP Nadda, Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo: PTI)

ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Rajya Sabha JP Nadda on Sunday said that Congress senior leadership's links with US billionaire George Soros should be discussed in the House because it is a matter related to India's sovereignty and its security. He alleged that INDIA bloc allegations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar was a design to deviate from the issue

"In the last two days we have been raising the issue of the connection between George Soros and the senor leadership of the Congress. What is the relation between Sonia Gandhi and George Soros? This is the matter of nation's internal and external security. This also the matter of India's sovereignty. This is the question on the sovereignty of the country and the major opposition party and the relationship between George Soros should be discussed," Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha.

 

The Union Minister alleged that Congress is becoming tool of external forces. Its allegations and remarks against constitutional authorities should be condemned by all.

"Our members (MPs) have been raising the issue of the connection between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. This is a question about the sovereignty of the country.... Bringing a no-confidence motion against the Chair is a design to deviate the attention of the nation from the issue of the sovereignty of the country...It should be condemned by one and all. They have never respected the Chair," he said.

After Nadda's remarks and amid the Opposition's sloganeering, the Chair adjourned the House adjourned for the day to meet on December 12.

Earlier in the house, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress over the no-trust motion against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and said that if the opposition attacks the dignity of the Chairman, "we will protect".

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI governor

LIVE: Sanjay Malhotra takes charge as RBI governor, balancing inflation and growth high on agenda

Manish Sisodia

SC relaxes Manish Sisodia's bail conditions in Delhi excise policy cases

AR Rahman

AR Rahman steps away from Suriya 45; New composer Sai Abhyankar onboard

Mushtaq Khan

After Sunil Pal, actor Mushtaq Khan reveals he was kidnapped, tortured

N Biren Singh

45 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed in Manipur, says CM N Biren Singh

Soon after the house met for the day, Kiren Rijiju said the son of the farmer has become Vice President and the entire country has seen he has kept the dignity of the House.

He also slammed the opposition saying, "You have no right to be members if you can't respect the Chair. We have taken an oath to protect the sovereignty of the country," he said.

Rijiju also raised the issue of alleged links between American billionaire George Soros and the Congress claiming that the Congress was standing with anti-India forces.

"You stand with forces who are against the country. Notice has been given against the Chairman. It is difficult to find such a Chairman. He has always talked of the welfare of the poor, protected Constitution. We will not allow the drama of notice to succeed. What is the relationship between Soros and Congress? This should be revealed...Congress should apologise to the nation," he said.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid scuffle over Soros, Adani

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Will YSRCP have courage to support Oppn's motion on Dhankhar, asks Congress

Rajya Sabha, Parliament

2 from TDP, 1 from ally BJP file nominations for RS seats in Andhra Pradesh

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

Parliament highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid ruckus over George Soros

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda says Cong has links with George Soros; Oppn demands answers on Adani

Topics : Rajya Sabha Vice President Parliament Parliament winter session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon