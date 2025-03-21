Friday, March 21, 2025 | 01:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates ABPS meet; to discuss Manipur situation

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurates ABPS meet; to discuss Manipur situation

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru from March 21-23

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Baithak will be held on the premises of Janseva Vidya Kendra, located at Channenahalli, near Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday inaugurated the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is being held in Karnataka's Bengaluru from March 21-23.

According to a statement issued from the Parchar Pramukh, Sunil Ambedkar, said, "In the Sangh system, this Baithak (meeting) is considered to be the highest decision-making body, and it is organised every year."

The Baithak will be held on the premises of Janseva Vidya Kendra, located at Channenahalli, near Bengaluru.

The Baithak will discuss the Sangh's annual report (Karyavritta) for the last year (2024-25). In addition to the critical analysis, reporting on special initiatives will also be done.

 

Also Read

Aurangzeb

Remove Aurangzeb tomb's protected tag to prevent riots: UBT Sena

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi's RSS HQ visit not first by PM, Vajpayee did too: Sunil Ambekar

Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS leader

'Why India?': RSS general secy wants it called 'Bharat' in English, Hindi

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Mohan Bhagwat visits Assam as part of RSS' centenary celebrations

RSS headquarters

Inside RSS' 12-storey HQ: Key features, facilities of Rs 150-cr Keshav Kunj

On the coming Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025, Sangh work is completing its hundred years; for this reason, Vijayadashami (Dussehra) 2025 to 2026 will be considered the centenary completion year of the Sangh.

Along with reviewing the progress of the centenary year, a framework of various programmes, events, and campaigns for the upcoming year will be prepared for the meeting.

Two resolutions on national issues will be considered for adoption. Also, as expected from Sangh shakhas, the work of social change, especially the efforts of Panch Parivartan, is expected to be discussed.

The agenda of the Baithak includes an analysis of the country's current scenario, including a discussion on the follow-up activities, in addition to the issue of Hindu awakening.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all the Sah-Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretaries), other office bearers, and members of the executive committee are going to attend the meeting.

A total of 1500 Karyakartas, mainly elected representatives from Prant and Kshetra levels, are expected to participate in this meeting. The National President, General Secretary and Organising Secretary of RSS-Inspired Organisations will also be present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rahul Gandhi

'Caste census is necessary to reveal inequality to light': Rahul Gandhi

Air India

LIVE news: Passenger found dead on Air India flight after plane lands in Lucknow

Amritpal Singh

7 aides of Amritpal Singh remanded to 4-day police custody by Punjab court

Rohit Pawar NCP (SP) MLA

Disha Salian case: NCP-SCP leader alleges govt using SSR's name for polls

police, UP Police

Cops reveal key details in Saurabh Rajput's murder, rule out black magic

Topics : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat RSS Mohan Bhagwat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Latest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyJEE Mains City SlipIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon