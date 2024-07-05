Business Standard
RSS annual 'pracharak' meet in Ranchi from July 12; Mohan Bhagwat to attend

Prant pracharaks are full-time RSS workers and they are in-charge of the province. The RSS has structured the organisation in 46 'prants' (provinces)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

During the three-day event beginning July 12, the prant pracharaks will deliberate on the report and review of RSS training camps held in May-June | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All 'prant pracharaks', or province in-charges, of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will assemble in Jharkhand's Ranchi next week for their annual meeting which will also be attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
''During the three-day event beginning July 12, the prant pracharaks will deliberate on the report and review of RSS training camps held in May-June,'' the RSS all India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on Friday.
Prant pracharaks are full-time RSS workers and they are in-charge of the province. The RSS has structured the organisation in 46 'prants' (provinces).

''They will also discuss implementation of plans for the coming year among other topics,'' he said

"The travel plan of Sarsanghchalak ji (RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat) for the year 2024-25 will be discussed. Also, there will be a discussion on the RSS' centenary year (2025-26)," he added.
 
Ambekar said that the meeting will be attended by RSS chief Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and joint general secretaries Krishna Gopal, C R Mukunda, Arun Kumar (the RSS pointsman in the BP), Ram Dutt, Alok Kumar, Atul Limaye and members of the executive.
"Pujaniya Sarsanghchalak ji (Mohan Bhagwat ) will reach Ranchi on July 8 to attend this meeting," he added.
Ambekar said that the annual meeting of the 'prant pracharaks' are being held after a series of training camps organised by the RSS in May-June this year.
"A total of 46 prants (provinces) have been structured in the organisation plan of the Sangh. All the prant pracharaks from across the country will be present during this meeting," he said.
''The three-day meeting will conclude on July 14,'' he added.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

