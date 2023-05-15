Sachin Pilot threatens agitation if action not taken on his demands

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday threatened to launch a massive movement in Rajasthan if action on his demands is not taken by the month-end.

He also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and its reconstitution, a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases, and a high-level probe into charges of corruption he has levelled against the previous BJP government.

"If action is not taken by this month-end on these three demands, an agitation will be launched across the state," the former deputy chief minister told a rally here.

"I will serve people till my last breath, nothing scares me.

