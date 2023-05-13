close

Sachin Tendulkar files complaint against misleading ads impersonating him

Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police against the "unauthorized" use of his name, photo and voice in "misleading advertisements"

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with fans at the silver jubilee event celebrating his historic 'Desert Storm' innings in Sharjah against Australia on Apr 22, 1998, in Mumbai.

Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar interacts with fans at the silver jubilee event celebrating his historic 'Desert Storm' innings in Sharjah against Australia on Apr 22, 1998, in Mumbai.

Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 2:24 PM IST
Legendary former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police against the "unauthorized" use of his name, photo and voice in "misleading advertisements", an official statement said.

The Mumbai Police Cyber Cell has registered a case against an unidentified person under sections 426, 465 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the complaint, Sachin alleged that the advertisements have been used unauthorisedly to mislead citizens to buy products and services online.

"At SRT Sports Management Pvt. Ltd. (SRTSM), we have noticed that there have been attempts to impersonate Mr Sachin Tendulkar's attributes in an unauthorized manner, for selling products and services not associated with him. These are being done with a deliberate and malicious intention of misleading gullible citizens to buy unauthorised products and services online," SRTSM said in a statement.

"We have lodged an official complaint with the Cyber Cell department and have highlighted these to social media platforms where such misleading advertisements are being broadcast," the statement read.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

First Published: May 13 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

