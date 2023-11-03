close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Sarbananda Sonowal flags off Costa Serena's maiden domestic operations

The government plans to increase the annual number of cruise passengers in India to 1.8 million passengers by 2030

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The maiden domestic sailing of the international cruise vessel Costa Serena was flagged off by the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal in Mumbai on Friday.

The vessel will sail between domestic destinations such as Mumbai, Cochin, Goa, and Lakshadweep.

The cruise company Costa Cruises is looking at having close to 45,000 passengers in the short sailing from November 4, 2023, to January 12 next year.

"The launch of Costa Cruises' domestic sailings in India signifies the dawn of a new era in cruising and tourism," Sonowal said at the cruise's launch.

He added that the government had undertaken initiatives to promote the industry of cruise tourism in the country.

Sonowal said that among other steps, the government has offered conditional Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) exemption to foreign flag-foreign going vessel when it converts to coastal run, that reduces the financial burden on foreign cruise operators.

"There are guaranteed berths to cruise ships, removal of ousting charges, concessional uniform single rate for all major ports, volume discounts in cruise tariff up to 30 per cent for domestic cruise ships, waiver of cabotage for foreign cruise vessels, uniform standard operating procedures for customs, immigrations, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), ports, upgradation and modernisation of cruise terminals with enhanced passenger facilities," he said.

Over the past ten years, cruise ship calls and the total number of passengers handled has increased to 227 calls and 4.72 lakh passengers in the financial year 2022-23 from 102 calls and 84,000 passengers in the financial year 2013-14, the minister explained.

The government plans to increase the annual number of cruise passengers in India to 1.8 million passengers by 2030.

As per the Maritime India Vision 2047 in the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 in Mumbai, it is projected that India will have 25 operational cruise terminals by 2047, with an estimated annual passenger count of approximately 5 million cruise passengers, the government said.

Also Read

Sarbananda Sonowal seeks faster Sagarmala execution from Maharashtra govt

Sonowal launches 'Sagar Samriddhi' system to track dredging activity

India will shop for a flexible agenda for shipping at COP 28

DP World, Kandla Port sign agreement for Rs 4,200 crore container terminal

India-Russia Chennai-Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor talks gain pace

Besides Delhi, NCCF to sell subsidised onion at Rs 25/kg in other states

Competition Commission of India launches market study on cement sector

ED alleges Mahadev App promoters gave Rs 508 cr to Chhattisgarh CM

UP CM seeks explanations from 12 DMs on negligence in revenue matters

Hopeful of global AI safety rules in 6-8 months: MoS IT Chandrasekhar


The Centre aims to establish India as the premier cruise hub in the Asia Pacific region.

"To achieve this goal, significant steps are being taken, including the development of state-of-the-art cruise terminals, the implementation of standardized procedures, and the introduction of e-visa facilities, among other measures," Sonowal added.


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Sarbananda Sonowal Shipping Ministry Shipping industry

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon