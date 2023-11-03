close
UP CM seeks explanations from 12 DMs on negligence in revenue matters

Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Board, Sudhir Garg, emphasized that the Chief Minister has placed special importance on the swift resolution of revenue matters

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Chief Minister has issued directives to launch a two-month special campaign aimed at the prompt and timely resolution of pending cases

ANI General News
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 8:27 PM IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has sought explanations from 12 district magistrates of the state on negligence in revenue-related matters, said an official statement from the government of UP on Friday.
During a high-level review of the Revenue Board held on October 31, District Magistrates of districts that performed badly in settling total revenue matters, land measurement (paimaish), and Kurra-Bantwara were asked for explanation. Also, the Sub-District Magistrates (SDMs) were issued warnings, and adverse entries were given to Tehsildars, added the statement.
Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Board, Sudhir Garg, emphasized that the Chief Minister has placed special importance on the swift resolution of revenue matters in the state and highlighted that revenue disputes often lead to challenges in maintaining law and order.
In response to this concern, the Chief Minister has issued directives to launch a two-month special campaign aimed at the prompt and timely resolution of pending cases in 2941 revenue courts of the state. It is noteworthy that the progress in clearing pending revenue cases is monitored every 15 days at the Chief Minister's level as he has firmly instructed underperforming officers to enhance their efficiency in handling these matters, the statement read.
Under this, explanation has been sought from the District Magistrates of Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ayodhya, and Rae Bareli, which are the worst performing districts in disposal of total revenue cases. Apart from this, warnings have been issued to SDMs of five tehsils Safipur (Unnao), Loni (Ghaziabad), Koraon (Prayagraj), Nakud (Saharanpur), and Fatehabad (Agra), for their inadequate handling of land measurement matters.
Additionally, explanation has been sought from the District Magistrates of poorly performing districts, including Meerut, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, and Agra, in this regard.
In a similar vein, adverse entries have been given to the tehsildars of Duddhi (Sonbhadra), Mihipurwan (Bahraich), Obra (Sonbhadra), Meja (Prayagraj), and Raebareli (Raebareli) due to their negligence in handling name transfer cases. Additionally, explanations have been sought from the District Magistrates of Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Ayodhya, and Sant Ravidas Nagar districts, which have shown poor performance in case disposal, read the statement further.
Furthermore, warnings have been issued to the sub-district magistrates of tehsils Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar), Raniganj (Pratapgarh), Haidergarh (Barabanki), Handia (Prayagraj), and Campierganj (Gorakhpur) for their inadequate handling of Kurra-Bantwara cases. Explanations have also been sought from the District Magistrates of Sant Ravidas Nagar, Pratapgarh, Balrampur, Deoria, and Prayagraj districts, which have shown poor performance in Kurra-Bantwara matters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

