DP World, Kandla Port sign agreement for Rs 4,200 crore container terminal

The Centre foresees the strategic location of the terminal as an aid in its pursuit to reduce container logistics costs within the country

DP World

DP World

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Global shipping giant DP World signed a concession agreement with the Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla Port) on Friday to develop a container terminal in Tuna Tekra, a satellite facility. The estimated investment for the project is Rs 4243 crore.

The public-private partnership project, for which the tender was floated last year, is anticipated to commence operations by early 2027. Once completed, it will feature a 1,100-metre berth capable of handling next-generation vessels that can carry more than 18,000 containers.

The terminal's annual capacity will exceed 2 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEUs).

This new terminal is designed to cater to the future requirements of the hinterland across northern, western, and central India. It is expected to further strengthen trade by connecting businesses from these regions to international markets, according to the shipping ministry.

The Centre foresees the strategic location of the terminal as an aid in its pursuit to reduce container logistics costs within the country.

The agreement spans a period of 30 years and can be further extended by an additional 20 years.

“Once operational, the terminal will play an important role in the government’s ambitious vision to make India an ‘Exports Hub,' and will also support the creation of direct and indirect employment in various sectors such as transportation, distribution and supply chain,” said Sarbananda Sonowal, Union minister for ports, shipping, and waterways.

 

Sarbananda Sonowal DP World Kandla Port Shipping Ministry

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 9:03 PM IST

