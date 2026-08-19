Satyendar Jain among 6 held in STP projects tender case: All about the case

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday arrested Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi water minister Satyendar Jain, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO Udit Prakash Rai (IAS) and four others in connection with alleged irregularities in the tendering process for sewage treatment plant (STP) projects.

The other accused arrested are Ankit Srivastava, a former contractual consultant with the DJB; Nagendra Yadav, proprietor of M/s AN Enterprises; Raja Kumar Kurra, owner of M/s Euroteck Environment Pvt Ltd; and Pankaj Verma, proprietor of M/s Srijanhar, reported ANI.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ACB said the Directorate of Vigilance had filed a complaint regarding large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to the upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

AAP slams Satyendar Jain's arrest

Minutes after the arrest came to light, the AAP termed the move political and said Satyendar Jain was in jail when the alleged irregularities occurred.

AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the arrest was carried out on the orders of the BJP. "Satyendar Jain has once again been arrested at the behest of the BJP. Everyone still remembers the ordeal they put him through by throwing him in jail a short time ago. The previous case was fabricated and this case will also be proven fake," he said on X.

Meanwhile, Delhi Assembly Leader of Opposition Atishi described the arrest as another example of the BJP’s alleged “political vendetta”. She alleged that Jain had earlier been framed in a false case and sent to jail, and claimed that the same was now being repeated. “In the arrogance of power, the BJP may have forgotten that there is a limit to lies and oppression,” Atishi said on X, adding that government power could be used to intimidate people but “the truth cannot be suppressed forever”.

What is the DJB STP tender case about?

The case was registered on May 11, 2024, on a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance over alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in the tendering process related to the augmentation and upgradation of sewage treatment plants of the DJB.

According to the ACB, its investigation found that the tender contained restrictive technical specifications and conditions that allegedly favoured Euroteck Environment, a particular technology provider, thereby limiting competition and giving the company an undue advantage, reported ANI.

The investigation also found that the proposed pilot study was not conducted, while restrictive conditions relating to the technology and media to be used were allegedly included in the tender. Essential parameters relating to treated effluent were also allegedly excluded, while changes were made to the technical specifications, resulting in significant financial implications for the government exchequer. The ACB further alleged that private individuals were in regular communication with public servants and intermediaries to influence the tender process.

What did the ACB find in the alleged money trail?

During the financial investigation, the ACB traced an alleged flow of funds through intermediary entities M/s Srijanhar and M/s AN Enterprises. The agency alleged that money from Euroteck was transferred to M/s AN Enterprises and subsequently routed to then DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and his relatives.

The ACB stated that the amount allegedly received by Rai and his family through banking channels was ₹1.52 crore, with a part of the amount allegedly used for purchasing immovable property, reported ANI. Analysis of electronic evidence allegedly revealed exchanges involving tender conditions, corrigenda and other documents that were subsequently incorporated into the tender notice issued by the DJB for the STP project.

The ACB said all six accused were questioned before being arrested on August 18. The agency added that the investigation into the alleged money trail and proceeds of crime is continuing.

What are the earlier cases against Satyendar Jain?

Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain served as a senior cabinet minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, managing key portfolios including Health, Home, Power, Public Works Department (PWD), Industries, Urban Development and Water.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case in May 2022. He was granted interim bail and released on medical grounds in May 2023. He was jailed again for about six months before getting regular bail and leaving jail in October 2024.