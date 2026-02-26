Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Fadnavis inaugurates flyover to improve east-west commute in south Mumbai

Fadnavis inaugurates flyover to improve east-west commute in south Mumbai

The total length of the flyover is 333 metres, including 138.39 metres on the eastern side, 157.39 metres on the western side and 36.90 metres within railway limits

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis inaugurated the flyover via videoconference, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde present along with him (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Tardeo-Nagpada-Mumbai Central flyover, a key east-west connecting link in south Mumbai that offers commuters a smoother alternative route.

The earlier 130-year-old British-era bridge at Mumbai Central had been declared dangerous and was subsequently dismantled.

The new flyover is expected to restore the east-west connectivity disrupted for the past two years and ease congestion on Jehangir Boman Behram Road (earlier Bellasis Road), Dr Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg (Grant Road), Pathe Bapurao Marg and the Mahalaxmi station bridge, officials said.

The total length of the flyover is 333 metres, including 138.39 metres on the eastern side, 157.39 metres on the western side and 36.90 metres within railway limits. The carriageway is 7 metres wide, with adequately wide footpaths on both sides, they said.

 

Fadnavis inaugurated the flyover via videoconference, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde present along with him.

Also Read

Lupin

Maharashtra GST Department initiates inspection, search at Lupin office

The Borivali store is the sixth retail outlet in India

Apple to open second Mumbai retail store in Borivali on Thursday

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers acquires development rights for Malabar Hill property

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation building

BMC presents ₹80,952.56 cr budget for 2026-27, up 8.7% from current fiscal

real estate, luxury homes

Gurugram overtakes Mumbai to become India's top luxury housing market

The flyover connects Tardeo, Nagpada and Mumbai Central railway station.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed the flyover near Mumbai Central railway station in a record 15 months and six days. As per the tender conditions, four months still remain before the stipulated completion deadline, a civic release said.

Work over the railway tracks was executed by the railway authorities, while girder bracing, deck sheet installation, slab casting and construction of both approach roads were completed by the civic body.

Close coordination between the BMC's bridges department, the railway department, the local ward office and the traffic police enabled the project to be completed ahead of schedule, the release said.

The project faced multiple challenges, including the shifting of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport(BEST) utility lines, removal of structures obstructing the work with provision of alternative accommodation, demolition of a boundary wall of a housing society and a case before the high court.

Load tests, structural stability certification, safety certification and a no-objection certificate from the railway authorities have been obtained, and the flyover is ready for public use, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

SC orders ban, seizure of NCERT book over chapter on judiciary corruption

CBI, Central Bureau of Investigation

CBI coordinates return of wanted fugitive Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula from UAE

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

LS Speaker reconstitutes panel to probe Justice Yashwant Varma's removal

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment, Prisoner

Telangana CID arrests Falcon Group ex-COO in ₹792 cr investment scam

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Two Naxalites gunned down in anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Maharashtra government Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance