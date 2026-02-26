Fadnavis inaugurates flyover to improve east-west commute in south Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Tardeo-Nagpada-Mumbai Central flyover, a key east-west connecting link in south Mumbai that offers commuters a smoother alternative route.

The earlier 130-year-old British-era bridge at Mumbai Central had been declared dangerous and was subsequently dismantled.

The new flyover is expected to restore the east-west connectivity disrupted for the past two years and ease congestion on Jehangir Boman Behram Road (earlier Bellasis Road), Dr Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg (Grant Road), Pathe Bapurao Marg and the Mahalaxmi station bridge, officials said.

The total length of the flyover is 333 metres, including 138.39 metres on the eastern side, 157.39 metres on the western side and 36.90 metres within railway limits. The carriageway is 7 metres wide, with adequately wide footpaths on both sides, they said.

Fadnavis inaugurated the flyover via videoconference, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde present along with him.

The flyover connects Tardeo, Nagpada and Mumbai Central railway station.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) completed the flyover near Mumbai Central railway station in a record 15 months and six days. As per the tender conditions, four months still remain before the stipulated completion deadline, a civic release said.

Work over the railway tracks was executed by the railway authorities, while girder bracing, deck sheet installation, slab casting and construction of both approach roads were completed by the civic body.

Close coordination between the BMC's bridges department, the railway department, the local ward office and the traffic police enabled the project to be completed ahead of schedule, the release said.

The project faced multiple challenges, including the shifting of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport(BEST) utility lines, removal of structures obstructing the work with provision of alternative accommodation, demolition of a boundary wall of a housing society and a case before the high court.

Load tests, structural stability certification, safety certification and a no-objection certificate from the railway authorities have been obtained, and the flyover is ready for public use, officials said.