Monday, July 14, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC dismisses plea challenging order confirming extension of ban on SIMI

SC dismisses plea challenging order confirming extension of ban on SIMI

The tribunal was constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 after the Centre had on January 29, 2024 decided to extend the ban on SIMI for five years

Supreme Court, SC

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the plea challenging the tribunal's July 24, 2024 order (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea challenging an order of a judicial tribunal which confirmed the five-year extension of ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the plea challenging the tribunal's July 24, 2024 order.

The tribunal was constituted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 after the Centre had on January 29, 2024 decided to extend the ban on SIMI for five years.

The SIMI was first declared outlawed in 2001 during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and since then the ban has been extended periodically.

 

The SIMI was established on April 25, 1977 in Aligarh Muslim University as a front organisation of youth and students, having faith in Jamait-e-Islami-Hind (JEIH). However, the organisation declared itself independent in 1993 through a resolution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla to undock from ISS: When will he be back on Earth?

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD issues flash flood alert for 13 Jharkhand districts amid rain forecast

Accident, road accident

Nine killed, 12 injured in Andhra road accident involving mango-laden truck

Robert Vadra

Robert Vadra appears before ED in Sanjay Bhandari money laundering case

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Vice President of China Han Zheng

'Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra appreciated': EAM to Chinese VP

Topics : Supreme Court SIMI Indian Mujahideen Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayOla Electric Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayAsston Pharmaceuticals IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAnthem Bioscience IPOSmart Coworking Spaces IPOQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon