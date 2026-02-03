Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 12:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC grants protection from arrest to shaadi.com founder in fraud case

SC grants protection from arrest to shaadi.com founder in fraud case

The case arises from a Hyderabad woman's allegation that she was defrauded of ₹11 lakh by a man who used a fake profile on shaadi.com and the platform failed to properly verify user details

anupam mittal, shark tank, shaadi.com

Anupam Mittal was granted two week protection from arrest from the SC | Photo: LinkedIn@Anupam Mittal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal and two others protection from arrest for two weeks in a case related to alleged fraud by a user of the matrimonial platform.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and N V Anjaria set aside a Telangana High Court order refusing to quash the proceedings against Mittal and sent the matter back to the high court for fresh consideration. The apex court also asked Mittal to approach the high court for interim bail.

The case stems from a Hyderabad woman's allegation that she was defrauded of ₹11 lakh by a man who used a fake profile on shaadi.com and that the platform failed to properly verify user details.

 

"Since the quashing petition has not been decided on merits, we set aside the impugned order and remit the matter to the high court to consideration on merits. Accordingly the criminal cases are restored to their original file. The same shall be dealt with by the high court on its merits. This court has not expressed any opinion on merits," the Supreme Court said.

"In the meanwhile, petitioner shall make a prayer for interim relief before the high court. For a period of eight weeks from today, no coercive steps to be taken against the petitioner," it added.

Also Read

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court allows joint insolvency plea against linked realty companies

SC, Supreme Court

SC directs Centre to set up tribunal for Pennaiyar river water dispute

SC, Supreme Court

New school fee law won't apply in 2025-26 academic year: Delhi govt to SC

SC, Supreme Court

SC refuses to entertain PIL on process to record caste data for 2027 census

school, Class, Students

Private school fee law to apply from 2026-27 session, Delhi govt tells SC

Senior advocate Atmaram Nadkarni, appearing for Mittal, submitted that he was running a matrimonial site, which is basically just a matchmaker.

"I am just facilitating matching. We are cooperating with the investigation. But why am I an accused?" Nadkarni asked.

On June 26, the top court had issued notice to the Telangana government and stayed all proceedings.

The Telangana High Court last year declined to quash the FIR registered against Mittal and two others, Vignesh and Satish, named as accused in the case. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Congress asks govt to take Parliament into confidence on US, EU trade deals

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

Victims' family protests after SC grants bail to three in Pune Porsche case

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality worsens to 'poor' after brief respite; AQI at 256

winters, bonfire

Dense fog, rain and snowfall alerts keep North India in winter's grip

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

US-India trade deal finalised, PM Modi thanks Trump; tariff reduced to 18%

Topics : Supreme Court matrimonial site matrimonials Telangana High Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS-India Trade DealGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareInstagram Close Friend FeatureSensex TodayPersonal Finance