Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC issues notices to Centre, CBI, ED, and Anil Ambani on PIL alleging fraud

SC issues notices to Centre, CBI, ED, and Anil Ambani on PIL alleging fraud

The plea also said the findings of systematic fraud and diversion of funds have been judicially "recognised" in a decision of the Bombay High Court

Supreme Court

Issue notice returnable in three weeks. Let them file their replies, the CJI said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to the Centre, CBI, ED, Anil Ambani and others on a PIL seeking a court-monitored probe into alleged massive banking and corporate fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM), its group companies and their promoter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions of lawyer Prashant Bhushan, appearing for PIL petitioner and former Union secretary E A S Sarma, and sought the replies within three weeks.

The bench has now posted the PIL for further hearing after three weeks.

Bhushan alleged that the probe agencies are not investigating the alleged complicity of banks and their officials in the huge banking fraud. He sought a direction to the CBI and the ED to file respective status reports with regard to the probe against banks and their officials in the case.

 

Issue notice returnable in three weeks. Let them file their replies, the CJI said.

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; winter smog sets in, mercury sinks

Supreme Court, SC

Repair damage to Corbett Tiger Reserve: Supreme Court to Uttarakhand

Supreme Court, SC

Delhi pollution: SC seeks response on efficiency of AQI monitoring stations

Sahara India Pariwar

Centre seeks more time from Supreme Court to reply to Sahara's plea

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

SC demands details on Delhi's AQI monitoring systems amid accuracy concerns

The PIL alleged systematic diversion of public funds, fabrication of financial statements and institutional complicity across multiple entities of the Anil Ambaniled Reliance ADA Group.

It said the FIR registered by the CBI on August 21, along with connected Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings, addresses merely a small segment of the alleged fraud.

Despite detailed forensic audits flagging serious irregularities, the petition claims that neither agency is probing the role of bank officials, auditors or regulators, which he calls a critical failure.

The plea also said the findings of systematic fraud and diversion of funds have been judicially "recognised" in a decision of the Bombay High Court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Security Forces, naxalism

Six Maoists killed in encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitaramaraju

kolkata metro

LIVE news: Land swap with Nepal consulate clears hurdle for Kolkata Metro's Purple Line work

Bomb Threat, Delhi Police

Two CRPF schools in Delhi receive hoax bomb threats triggering evacuations

Pahalgam terror attack

Terror conspiracy case: J&K Counter-Intelligence Wing raids multiple sites

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Naxalite killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Topics : Supreme Court Anil Ambani Enforcement Directorate Reliance Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesApple IPO 26 2 Dev Beta 3China 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon