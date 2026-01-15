Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 11:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SC refuses producer's plea on Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' censor clearance

SC refuses producer's plea on Vijay-starrer 'Jana Nayagan' censor clearance

On January 9, the Madras High Court stayed a single judge's order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to "Jana Nayagan"

The top court also asked the Madras High Court to decide the plea on January 20 after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the producers, said a film is a perishable item (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea filed by the producer of Vijay-starrer Tamil film "Jana Nayagan", challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, which questioned the pace at which the case was dealt in the Madras High Court, asked the film producers to approach the division bench of the high court for relief.

The top court also asked the Madras High Court to decide the plea on January 20 after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the producers, said a film is a perishable item, and it would cause "serious injury" if the matter is delayed.

 

On January 9, the Madras High Court stayed a single judge's order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a censor certificate to "Jana Nayagan", leaving the fate of actor-turned-politician Vijay's film, which has drawn attention for its political overtones, in limbo.

KVN Productions LLP filed an appeal against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday.

Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). "Jana Nayagan", which is widely publicised as Vijay's final film before his full-fledged entry into politics, was slated for a Pongal release on January 9.

However, the film ran into last-minute hurdles after the CBFC did not issue certification in time.

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

