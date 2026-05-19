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Home / India News / SC refuses to change verdict on stray dog removal from public institutions

SC refuses to change verdict on stray dog removal from public institutions

Supreme Court said that states could not remain passive spectators as right to life with dignity included living free from threat of dog bite attacks, and called for a framework

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog

On January 9, 2026, the Bench observed that roads and public spaces 'have to be clear and clean of dogs' and remarked that one 'can’t read a dog’s mind when he is in a mood to bite' (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 11:18 AM IST

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The Supreme Court refused to modify its November 7, 2025 verdict which had ordered the removal of stray dogs from public institutions. In its judgement, the apex court said that the right to life freely encompasses right to live freely without threat of dog attacks.  
Noting the recent surge in dog attacks, the court said, “Supreme Court cannot remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where children, international travellers, old age people have fallen victim to dog bite incidents.” 
The Supreme Court’s verdict in the high-profile stray dog management case, delivered today, comes after months of hearings that sparked a nationwide debate on public safety, animal welfare and implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. 
 
A three-judge Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria had reserved its verdict on January 29 after hearing submissions from state governments, civic bodies, animal rights groups, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI).

How did the case begin?

The matter came into spotlight in 2025 when the apex court initiated suo motu proceedings over rising incidents of dog bites and rabies cases, particularly involving children. Directions issued by the court to remove stray dogs from public spaces in Delhi-NCR had triggered protests from animal welfare groups and dog feeders.

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Court flags safety concerns, poor implementation of rules

During the hearings, the Supreme Court repeatedly expressed concern over public safety and the inadequate implementation of the ABC Rules by civic authorities. 
On January 9, 2026, the Bench observed that roads and public spaces “have to be clear and clean of dogs” and remarked that one “can’t read a dog’s mind when he is in a mood to bite”, while hearing pleas seeking modification of earlier directions.

Initial order, protests and modifications

On August 11, 2025, a two-judge Bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to relocate stray dogs from streets to dedicated shelters and said they should not be released back into public spaces. The order prompted protests and multiple pleas challenging the direction. 
After this, the matter was referred to a three-judge Bench, which modified the order on August 22, 2025. The court said a blanket direction to confine all stray dogs to shelters, without assessing available infrastructure, would be “unworkable”. It stayed the earlier direction barring the release of dogs and ordered that sterilised, vaccinated and dewormed dogs be released back into the areas from where they were picked up. 
Later, on November 7, 2025, the apex court directed all states and Union Territories to remove stray dogs from educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, depots and railway stations, and place them in designated shelters after sterilisation and vaccination as per the ABC Rules. 
The Bench also directed civic authorities to create designated feeding zones to regulate feeding practices and reduce conflict among residents, feeders and local bodies.

Timeline of the stray dogs case

  • July 2025: Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance of rising dog bite incidents and rabies cases.
  • August 11, 2025: Earlier Bench directs removal and relocation of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, triggering nationwide debate and protests by animal welfare groups.
  • August 22, 2025: Court modifies order, allowing sterilised and vaccinated dogs to be released back into localities; aggressive and rabid dogs exempted. Orders dedicated feeding zones.
  • November 7, 2025: Supreme Court directs removal of stray dogs from hospitals, schools, railway stations, bus stands, and sports complexes, with relocation to shelters after sterilisation and vaccination.
  • January 7-9, 2026: Three-judge Bench hears multiple pleas challenging earlier directions; raises concerns over public safety and poor enforcement of Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.
  • January 29, 2026: Supreme Court reserves verdict after hearing all stakeholders and states.
  • May 19, 2026: Supreme Court refuses to modify previous verdict

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 11:08 AM IST

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