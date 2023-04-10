close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC refuses to entertain two petitions relating to Agnipath scheme

The Supreme Court refused to entertain two petitions challenging Delhi High Court order upholding the validity of Agnitpath scheme and seeking to forthwith conduct Common Entrance Examination for Army

ANI General News
Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain two petitions challenging Delhi High Court order upholding the validity of Agnitpath scheme and seeking to forthwith conduct Common Entrance Examination for Indian Army.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud refused to entertain two petitions, which has challenged the Delhi High Court order dated February 27. One of the petition was filed by one Gopal Krishn and other by advocate ML Sharma.

The top court said that the candidates selected in defence recruitment process before introduction of Agnipath scheme do not have vested right to appointment.

Advocate ML Sharma sought adjournment on the ground that he has suffered from brain stoke. However the court noted dismissed his petition as it noted the Sharma's plea said that agnipath scheme had to be brought by parliament and not through a scheme.

Gopal Krishn has challenged Delhi High Court order dated February 27 and also sought to direct the authorities concerned to conduct Common Entrance Examination for Indian Army for which admit cards have been issued, declare the illegally withheld results of STAR Intake 01/2022 for Indian

Air Force, and reserve vacancies announced against Provisional Selection List dated May 31 2021 for STAR Intake 01/2021 renamed as Intake 02/2021 for Indian Air Force.

Also Read

No reason to interfere with Agnipath scheme, says Delhi HC quashing pleas

Agnipath scheme voluntary, those having problem don't join: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court reserves order on batch of pleas regarding Agnipath scheme

Two HC judges elevated to SC, total strength of apex court reaches 34

DU to declare first UG seat allocation list on Oct 18; check details here

People with flu-like symptoms should wear masks, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

Nationwide Covid mock drill underway to take stock of preparedness

Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal's close aide Papalpreet Singh arrested

Pixel smartphone users randomly getting free cash from Google: Report

Maha govt announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for Akola temple incident's kin

Gopal Krishn, in his petition filed through advocate Arunava Mukherjee, clarified that the Petitioners did not challenge the Agnipath Scheme, but instead challenged illegal halt of recruitment for those who had already participated in the recruitment process in 2021, several months before announcement of the scheme on June 14, 2022 w.e.f. June 15, 2022.

However the top court said that petition pertaining to recruitment in IAF prior to introduction of Agnipath scheme will be heard on April 17.

The petitioner Lokesh Kumar, who was represented by advocate Prashant Bhushan, was aggrieved by the cancellation of the recruitment process by the govt and said, "Recruitment process was initiated vide notification dated Dec 11 2019 issued by the Indian Air Force for the post of Airmen in Group "X" trades (except education instructor trade) and Group "Y" trades (except automobile technician, Indian Air Force (Security), Indian Air Force (Police), musician trades)."

Delhi High Court on February 27 has dismissed various petition challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme and seeking resumption and enrolment as per the previous recruitment scheme in Indian defence services.

The Union Cabinet on June 14, 2022, approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers. Agnipath allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath Scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

Topics : Agnipath entry scheme | Supreme Court | Indian Army

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 2:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon