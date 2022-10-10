DU to declare first UG seat allocation list on Oct 18; check details here

The University of Delhi (DU) will likely to commence the third phase of in undergraduate (UG) courses from October 18. The University has announced that the first seat allocation list to be declared on October 18, second list on October 25 and third list on November 4.

The admission process began on September 12 and is being conducted in three phases: Application, preference and seat allotment-cum-admission.

The university started the second phase on September 26. On Monday, it extended the date for admission registration to undergraduate programmes till October 12.

As many as 2,15,486 candidates registered themselves at the CSAS portal till Monday at 8 pm.

Before the announcement of the first seat allocation list, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college.

"After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences," the varsity said in a statement.

The university has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed phase I and phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields.

The correction window too will be open till 04.59 pm on Wednesday, said the varsity.

Meanwhile, the application process for admission to undergraduate and post-graduate programmes at DU's School of Open Learning (SOL) began on October 5.

to UG courses offered in SOLwill be based on Class 12 results.

The in are being handled through the Common University this academic session. The last date of admission will be October 31.

In the previous academic year, approximately 500,000 students were enrolled across various subjects.