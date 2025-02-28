Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SC rejects plea on crowd management after New Delhi railway stampede

SC rejects plea on crowd management after New Delhi railway stampede

The counsel said the petition was filed for proper implementation of the National Disaster Management Act and relevant rules for crowd management

New Delhi: Heavy rush of passengers to catch a train for Mahakumbh, at the New Delhi railway station, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. A stampede-like situation occurred at the station, injuring many. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea that sought directions to be given to authorities on crowd management, claiming that over 200 people had died in a recent stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

"Is there any proof that 200 have died?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The counsel claimed several videos of the stampede at the railway station were uploaded on X and the Railways has issued notices to the witnesses who were present there.

"Those persons can approach the court," the bench said.

 

The bench asked whether the petitioner believed that the concerned authorities were neglecting the issue.

The counsel said the petition was filed for proper implementation of the National Disaster Management Act and relevant rules for crowd management.

The bench dismissed the plea and said the petitioner may approach the Delhi High Court with the grievance.

The counsel said the plea has arrayed all the states and Union Territories as party respondents in the matter.

On February 19, the Delhi High Court had asked the Railways to examine the fixing of maximum passengers and sale of platform tickets -- issues raised in a PIL filed before it over the recent stampede at the New Delhi railway station.

The high court had asked the authorities concerned to state the details of decisions taken by it on these issues in its affidavit.

At least 18 people were killed in a stampede on February 15 at the New Delhi Railway Station which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh was underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court New Delhi railway station

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

