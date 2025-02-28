Friday, February 28, 2025 | 01:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Going ahead with implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme: Delhi Govt to SC

Going ahead with implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme: Delhi Govt to SC

The high court had asked the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5

Supreme Court, SC

The top court had also issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the plea filed by the Delhi government. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was going ahead with the implementation of the PM-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) scheme in the national capital.

The submission was made before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and P K Mishra.

The counsel appearing for the Delhi government sought to withdraw its plea challenging the December 24, 2024 direction of the Delhi High Court.

The high court had asked the Delhi government to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union health ministry by January 5 to implement the PM-ABHIM scheme.

"We are going ahead with the implementation of the scheme so, therefore, now we want to withdraw this SLP (special leave petition)," the Delhi government's counsel told the apex court.

 

Also Read

PremiumAyushman Bharat , PMJAY

A day after Delhi came on board, Ayushman Bharat training for staff begins

Rekha Gupta, Oath ceremony, Delhi CM Oath Ceremony, Delhi CM

Delhi cabinet approves implementation of Ayushman Bharat in first meeting

BJP Flag, BJP

Monsoon preparedness gets top priority in Delhi govt's 100-day action plan

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Nearly 740 mn Ayushman Bharat health records created: Govt tells RS

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh are the top five states in terms of the absolute number of health care facilities verified in the Health Facility Registry (HFR), according to data available on the Ayushman Bharat

Over 85 mn treatments availed under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Govt tells RS

The bench allowed the Delhi government's counsel to withdraw the petition.

The BJP unseated the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government in Delhi in the recently concluded assembly elections.

While hearing the matter on January 17, the apex court had stayed the high court's direction asking the Delhi government to sign the MoU by January 5.

The top court had also issued notices to the Centre and others seeking their responses on the plea filed by the Delhi government.

The plea had said the way PM-ABHIM was designed and envisioned, it catered to the country's interiors and was suitable for rural spaces.

It had said in Delhi, under the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, 529 local centres manned by qualified registered medical practitioners were already running.

In its order passed on December 24 last year, the high court had referred to the minutes of the meeting held in December 2024 and noted the PM-ABHIM would have to be implemented in its entirety to ensure Delhi residents were not deprived of the funds and facilities under it.

It had said the scheme's non-implementation in Delhi, when 33 states and Union territories had already implemented it, would not be justified.

"Since the memorandum of understanding (MoU) has to be signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and the GNCTD, let the said MoU be signed by January 5, 2025," the high court had directed.

It had further said, "This MoU shall be signed irrespective of the model code of conduct, if any, as the same has been monitored by this court and is for the benefit of citizens of Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

NAN corruption case: SC grants pre-arrest bail to former Chhattisgarh AG

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment

Only one out of 10 Indians has money for spending on non-essential items

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Manipur Governor

Manipur guv extends deadline for surrender of looted, illegal arms

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

LIVE news: Trying to get India-EU free trade deal done this year, says European Commission president

SC, Supreme Court

SC overturns termination of two women judges in MP, orders reinstatement

Topics : Ayushman Bharat Supreme Court Delhi government BJP AAP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon