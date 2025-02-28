Friday, February 28, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / SC overturns termination of two women judges in MP, orders reinstatement

SC overturns termination of two women judges in MP, orders reinstatement

On December 17, 2024, the top court had reserved its verdict in the matter pertaining to the termination of two women judicial officers by the Madhya Pradesh High Court

New Delhi: Lawyers at the Supreme Court complex, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. The groundbreaking ceremony for the Expansion Building of the Supreme Court was held on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Friday set aside the orders terminating the services of two women judicial officers in Madhya Pradesh in 2023, terming the action as "punitive, arbitrary and illegal".

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and N Kotiswar Singh directed that the two officers be reinstated in service within 15 days.

"The termination of these two judicial officers is punitive, arbitrary and therefore illegal," Justice Nagarathna said while pronouncing the verdict.

Justice Nagarathna said the verdict also discusses issue of women in Indian judiciary.

On December 17, 2024, the top court had reserved its verdict in the matter pertaining to the termination of two women judicial officers by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

 

On November 11, 2023, the top court had taken a suo motu cognisance of the termination of six women civil judges by the state government over their alleged unsatisfactory performance.

However, a full court of the Madhya Pradesh High Court reconsidered its earlier resolutions on August 1, 2024 and decided to reinstate four officers-- Jyoti Varkade, Sushri Sonakshi Joshi, Sushri Priya Sharma and Rachna Atulkar Joshi -- on certain terms and conditions, leaving out the other two, Aditi Kumar Sharma and Sarita Chaudhary from the exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court Madhya Pradesh High court judges

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

