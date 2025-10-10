Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC rejects plea on rules for suspension, blocking of social media accounts

SC rejects plea on rules for suspension, blocking of social media accounts

The apex court allowed the two petitioners to withdraw the plea and told them that they were free to seek any other remedy available in law before an appropriate forum

Supreme Court, SC

The petitioners' counsel said no reason was given to them. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking pan-India guidelines for governing social media intermediaries with respect to suspension and blocking of accounts.

The apex court allowed the two petitioners to withdraw the plea and told them that they were free to seek any other remedy available in law before an appropriate forum.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was told by the counsel appearing for the petitioners that their WhatsApp, which they used to communicate with the customers, was blocked.

"There are other communication applications, you can use that," the bench observed and asked why WhatsApp of the petitioners was blocked.

 

The petitioners' counsel said no reason was given to them.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC seeks Centre, EC's reply on PIL for restoring undertrials' voting rights

Supreme Court, SC

Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe, safety review

Supreme Court, SC

Sex education should be provided to children from younger age: SC

Mahua Moitra, Mahua

SC to hear MP Mahua Moitra's plea to mandate disclosure of FPIs on Oct 14

Supreme Court, SC

SC agrees to hear plea seeking more time for waqf property registration

"What is your fundamental right to have access to WhatsApp?" the bench. It asked the petitioners why they approached the apex court directly with a petition under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The counsel said the petitioners, who have a clinic and a polydiagnostic centre, were communicating with their clients through WhatsApp and had been using the messaging platform for the last 10-12 years.

The bench observed that recently an indigenous messaging app has been created and the petitioners may use that for communicating with their clients.

It added that the petitioners may approach the high court with their grievances.

The counsel referred to the prayer made in the plea and said the petitioners have sought pan-India guidelines "for governing the social media intermediaries with respect to suspension and blocking of account, ensuring due process, transparency and proportionality".

The counsel asked how could their WhatsApp be blocked without giving them any opportunity to respond.

"Is WhatsApp or the intermediary, a state?" the bench asked.

When the counsel said "it is not", the bench observed that even a writ petition might not be maintainable before the high court.

The bench observed that the petitioners may file a civil suit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

tsunami

LIVE news updates: Earthquake off Southern Philippines triggers tsunami warning

Sabarimala Temple (Image: Adobe Stock)

Kerala HC orders registration of criminal case over Sabarimala gold issue

Suicide

Suicides by housewives high in states where domestic violence is normalisedpremium

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Zubeen Garg's 2 personal security officers held in singer's death case

Kanpur: Police personnel and forensic experts investigate the spot after an explosion in Mishri Bazar area, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Explosion in Kanpur market: Police arrest six, seize illegal firecrackers

Topics : Supreme Court Social Media Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon